Fr. Rudy Romano: The ‘disappeared’ priest who stood for the oppressed

[CDN Digital File Photo]

CEBU CITY — In the final years of the Marcos dictatorship, Fr. Rudy Romano was not confined to parish duties.

He was present on picket lines, in urban poor communities facing demolition, and in coalition meetings that brought together labor leaders, farmers, professionals, and students in Cebu.

For Jaime Paglinawan, a labor organizer active during the period, Fr. Romano was more than a religious figure. The Redemptorist priest was one of the visible convenors of multi-sectoral resistance in Cebu during Martial Law.

During a violent dispersal at a Human Rights Day protest in Fuente Osmeña on December 10, 1979, Fr. Romano was among the protest leaders arrested, but was released upon the intervention of a prominent lawyer.

“He would go directly to the struggles,” said Paglinawan.

Building coalitions under Martial Law

During the early to mid-1980s, as economic crisis and political repression intensified nationwide, alliances began forming in Cebu that linked sectoral grievances to broader opposition against the Marcos regime.

Paglinawan recalled that Romano was among the lead convenors of the Coalition Against People’s Persecution (CAPP). It was a formation that gathered various sectors responding to rights violations.

Romano was also involved in Nagkahiusang Sugbo Alang sa Demokrasya (Nasud), another coalition that consolidated opposition forces in Cebu against the administration’s authoritarian leadership.

When Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) was formally established in May 1985 as a national multi-sectoral coalition, Romano was elected vice chairman for the Visayas during its first congress.

For Paglinawan, Romano’s presence gave moral and political weight to the organizing efforts.

“Dili lang siya kutob sa pulpito,” he said.

Fr. Rudy Romano on strike lines

Paglinawan described Romano as consistently visible during labor disputes and community struggles.

When factories staged strikes, Romano would appear at picket lines. When urban poor residents resisted demolition, he would visit their communities.

He did not hide his clerical identity, Paglinawan said. Romano would sometimes attend rallies in his priestly vestments while speaking against the Marcos dictatorship.

Beyond direct participation, Romano also supported cultural forms of protest. As part of the Redemptorist community, he helped establish Dulaang Kabataang Redemptorista (DKR). It was a cultural group that performed songs and plays depicting the struggles of workers, urban poor communities, and students facing tuition increases and repression.

For organizers at the time, these performances reinforced political education efforts and broadened public engagement.

Paglinawan said Romano also helped connect grassroots sectors with what he described as “middle forces,” professionals, and other civic actors who were becoming increasingly critical of the Marcos government.

Romano, a rising profile — then an abduction

By mid-1985, opposition coalitions were gaining momentum nationwide.

Romano’s election as Bayan’s vice chairman for the Visayas elevated his public role in the anti-dictatorship movement.

Paglinawan believes that heightened visibility may have made him a target.

On July 11, 1985, just months after the founding congress of Bayan, Romano was abducted.

He has not been found.

For organizers who worked with him, the disappearance marked a stark reminder of the risks involved in public opposition during the dictatorship.

Paglinawan described Romano’s abduction as part of the broader pattern of repression during the period, particularly against figures who were able to bridge sectors and expand alliances.

READ: Priests and religious fought Marcos tyranny

Forty years after EDSA

When Marcos fled the country in February 1986, the dictatorship ended. But Romano did not return.

Four decades later, his name remains part of Cebu’s Martial Law–era history, not only as a religious leader, but also as a convenor who stood alongside workers, urban poor residents, and activists.

Paglinawan sees Romano’s role as inseparable from the broader organizing that preceded Edsa.

For him, the narrative of People Power includes not only the four days in February 1986 but also the years of coalition-building and the individuals who faced consequences before the regime collapsed.

Years later, a marker and a reminder

A year after his disappearance, the Cebu City government installed a marker in Barangay Tisa to honor his work and recognize his role in Cebu’s resistance during the Marcos Sr. regime.

Four decades after EDSA, that marker still stands.

But in January 2026, it was observed surrounded by garbage — a quiet but striking contrast to the significance attached to his name during the height of anti-dictatorship organizing.

READ: Fr. Rudy Romano marker in Tisa surrounded by garbage

For some, the condition of the site reflects how public memory can fade with time. Many who once marched or organized during the Martial Law years have aged. Younger generations may know his name only in passing, if at all.

Yet among labor groups, church organizations, and human rights advocates, Fr. Rudy Romano’s legacy remains part of Cebu’s political history as a priest affiliated with Bayan who stood alongside workers, urban poor communities, and other marginalized sectors during a period of repression.

As the country marks 40 years since the fall of the dictatorship, his disappearance remains unresolved, and the marker in Tisa remains a reminder of a figure who did not return when the regime did.

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