Cebu City: Fires hit Punta Princesa, Kalubihan early Monday

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate fires broke out in Cebu City early Monday, February 23, one in an abandoned house in Barangay Punta Princesa, the other in several commercial structures along Sanciangko Street in Barangay Kalubihan.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), there were no reported injuries or fatalities in either incident. Firefighters placed both fires under the first alarm and brought them under control within minutes of response.

Fire razes abandoned house in Punta Princesa

The first fire was reported at around 1:15 a.m. at Little Baguio 2 in Barangay Punta Princesa.

Fire officials said that the blaze involved an abandoned residential structure owned by Elmer Abellana.

Responding units arrived within five minutes and declared the fire under control at around 1:35 a.m. They declared “fire out” at 2:03 a.m.

The affected area was estimated at about four square meters, with one structure damaged.

Authorities said no occupants were present at the time of the fire. No casualties were recorded.

READ: Cebu City fires displace over 100 families in Lahug, Inayawan

Commercial structures gutted along Sanciangko

A second fire was reported just before dawn at around 4:08 a.m. along Sanciangko Street in Barangay Kalubihan.

The blaze involved a mercantile establishment identified as SB Printing Services, owned and occupied by Antonio Bahag.

Officials said the fire affected four structures, with two totally damaged and two partially burned.

The affected area was estimated at 24 square meters.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the report and placed the fire under control by 4:20 a.m. The blaze was fully extinguished at around 4:30 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

READ: Fires damage multiple homes in Olongapo

Investigations ongoing

As of this writing, fire authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the causes and points of origin of both fires.

Damage estimates for the affected structures in Punta Princesa and Kalubihan are still being consolidated.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP