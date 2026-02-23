P100K bounty for suspect in Alona Beach robbery of Taiwanese couple

A screenshot from a surveillance video captured the moment a thief took a bag, which contained two passports, credit and debit cards, cash in Philippine pesos and US dollars, and an iPhone 16 Pro Max, from a Taiwanese couple dining along Alona Beach in Panglao, Bohol, on Sunday, Feb. 22. | Screenshot from Lynnix Unajan video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A P100,000 cash reward is up for grabs for anyone who can provide leads in arresting the still unidentified thief spotted stealing multiple valuables from a Taiwanese couple in Bohol’s famous Panglao Island.

“Nanawagan kita sa publiko: ang bisan kinsa nga makahatag og kasaligan nga impormasyon nga mosangpot sa pag-ila ug pagdakop sa suspek sa Panglao theft incident makadawat og ₱100,000 reward gikan sa Provincial Government of Bohol,” Gov. Aris Aumentado announced on Monday, February 23.

The incident took place last Sunday, February 22, while the victims were dining along the popular Alona Beach.

In closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage uploaded on Facebook, the suspect—wearing shorts and a black hoodie—was seen positioning himself near the couple and blending in with other tourists.

After the other tourists left, the man took the couple’s bag from beneath their chair and quickly fled.

Stolen items included two passports, credit and debit cards, cash in Philippine pesos and US dollars, and an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

READ: Bohol: P350M International Convention Center breaks ground in Panglao

Lynnix Unajan, the restaurant owner, said the stolen phone was later recovered after it was found abandoned in a nearby grassy area. Authorities believe it was discarded to avoid tracking.

Unajan assisted the victims, while the Panglao Municipal Police Station launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Authorities reminded the public to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on their belongings, especially in public places.

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