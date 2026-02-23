Bam Aquino shuts down speculations of VP run in 2028 elections

Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV | File photo

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Sen. Paolo Benigno ‘Bam’ Aquino IV has firmly shut down speculations of a 2028 vice-presidential run alongside embattled Vice President Sara Duterte, stating that the government must prioritize the country’s urgent educational and economic crises over premature politicking.

Rumors of a potential tandem between Duterte and Aquino began circulating after she announced her 2028 presidential bid. The speculation intensified after Aquino stated in a recent television interview that any trial concerning former President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged crimes against humanity should “Ideally” take place on Philippine soil.

However, in an emailed press advisory on Sunday, the senator categorically denied that any tandem is in the works, adding that he fully respects the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) proceedings against the former president.

READ: Free Wi-Fi Law: Aquino calls for free internet access in public schools

“It’s shameful to engage in politics when our people are facing so many challenges,” Aquino’s advisory in Filipino reads in part.

He added: “Our country is facing so many problems when it comes to education, the economy, prices of goods, and the fight against corruption. This should be our focus, not politics.”

READ: Hontiveros: Kiko, Bam remain political allies despite joining Senate majority

Northern Mindanao’s education crisis

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Aquino is directing his legislative focus toward the country’s massive 166,000-classroom backlog — a crisis acutely felt in Northern Mindanao.

According to the Department of Education in Northern Mindanao (DepEd-10), the region currently requires approximately 10,800 additional classrooms.

Bukidnon province bears the brunt of this regional deficit, needing 3,343 classrooms, or roughly 33.11 percent of Northern Mindanao’s total requirement.

In the Cagayan de Oro City division, public schools are short of about 600 classrooms, forcing educators to implement morning and afternoon shifts to manage congestion. Oroquieta City reported the lowest regional demand, needing around 75 classrooms (0.70 percent).

Legislative solutions

To address the infrastructure bottleneck, the Senate recently approved Aquino’s Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act (Senate Bill No. 1482) with a unanimous 22-0 vote, alongside the Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (CADENA) Act (Senate Bill No. 1506), which passed 17-0.

Both measures are currently marked as priority agenda items before the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Under the CAP Act, local government units (LGUs) and non-governmental organizations with proven track records will be authorized to lead classroom construction within their jurisdictions, provided they meet DepEd standards. This decentralized approach aims to bypass bureaucratic delays at the national level.

Other priority measures Aquino is pushing include the Party-list System Reform Act, the abolition of the travel tax, and amendments to the school feeding program and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) Act.

“2028 will come, and there is a right time to talk about it. But today, it’s the right time to talk about what’s important for the people,” Aquino’s advisory reads.

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