Man overboard in Talisay: Coast Guard’s search continues

Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) aboard the Bantay Dagat service boat as search operations continue for the 26-year-old man who fell from the ship off the coastal waters of Talisay City, Cebu last Friday, February 20. | Photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Search operations continue for a 26-year-old man who fell into the waters off the Talisay Anchorage Area on Friday, February 20.

The missing individual had slipped off the pilot ladder of a ship, falling into the water.

READ: Man rescued after jumping overboard from passenger ferry near Bohol

Authorities identified him as John Caryl Romano, 26, a checker and surveyor of Webb Fontaine Asia Inc. and a resident of Barangay Quiot, Pardo, Cebu City.

Fall from vessel

According to an incident report from Jimhan Shipping Corp., Romano worked with a survey team alongside the vessel MV Jerrica M, which conducted loading operations ship-side with the foreign vessel MV Gooby.

The company said crew member of MV Jerrica M saw Romano fall from the pilot (or “monkey”) ladder around 9:40 a.m. The crewman immediately raised a “man overboard” alarm, threw a life ring, and attempted to render assistance.

READ: Family pleads to authorities to help find missing kin believed to have fallen off ship

The crew member later lost sight of Romano amid strong currents, waves, and the depth of the water.

Based on accounts from Romano’s co-workers, the ladder he used may not have been properly secured.

Worker’s profile

They described him as having a fair complexion and slim build, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

At the time of the incident, Romano reportedly wore a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

Authorities said they have relayed this information to nearby Coast Guard units, Bantay Dagat teams, and coastal communities to aid in the ongoing search.

Coast Guard’s response

The Coast Guard Sub-Station Talisay received the report of the incident around 10 a.m., prompting an immediate response from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

They dispatched a motorized banca to check the area and provide initial assistance. Moreover, they coordinated with Coast Guard Station Central Cebu.

Specialized divers from Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV)’s Special Operations Group–Central (SOG-CV) Visayas later conducted underwater search operations near the reported fall site.

Authorities said the initial dive yielded no results and had to be suspended when oxygen supply ran low.

Worsening sea conditions, including strong winds and currents interrupted subsequent surface searches.

Continuing search

As of this writing, the Coast Guard continues to conduct coordinated surface and dive searches in the waters off Talisay.

Meanwhile, the agency has alerted nearby units and coastal communities to report possible sightings of Romano as operations continue.

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