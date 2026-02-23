Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

A dumpsite sits near Pond A, a wildlife habitat in Cebu City’s South Road Properties. | Screenshot from Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative / FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As Cebu City struggles with waste disposal following the closure of the Binaliw landfill, a transfer station has been set up at the South Road Properties (SRP) for sorting refuse before workers haul them to a landfill in the town of Aloguinsan.

Authorities explained that this setup helps prevent trash from piling up in neighborhoods while the city looks for a long-term waste management solution.

In an executive session on Monday, February 23, Department of Public Services head Paul Gelasque said City Hall instructed barangays to start bring their waste to the SRP four days prior.

“In this kind of setup, where [all barangays] have nowhere to dispose their garbage, we have come to a point where we temporarily make the SRP a transfer station,” Gelasque explained.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Dumping in Consolacion aboveboard — Archival

Higher expenses

The city has employed the services of a private hauler to send the sorted and processed waste to a landfill in Aloguinsan, a town about 60 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Gelasque disclosed that the city pays ₱3,906 per ton to transfer its waste to the southwestern town. This includes the hauling and tipping fees, trucks, and personnel from the service provider.

In comparison, the city government paid ₱1,100 per ton in tipping fees while disposing its garbage to the landfill operated by Prime Waste Solutions in Barangay Binaliw.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, warned that the setup could cause long-term financial strain. Officials earlier said the city produces about 600 to 700 tons of garbage every day.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Experts urge stricter eco-policy enforcement

City no longer hauling to Consolacion

Gelasque also said the city may no longer send its wastes to the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, because of supposed payment issues.

“They are no longer allowing the Cebu City government garbage trucks to dump in their facility, starting two days ago,” he shared.

The city previously agreed with the private Consolacion landfill on handling the wastes. Mayor Teresa Alegado limiting the acceptable volume to 150 tons. The arrangement had been set to run until March this year.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Time running out, Aliko Garganera warns

Risks to ecology

Meanwhile, residents have raised concerns about the SRP transfer station at Pond A, citing foul odors and the risk of waste spilling into nearby waterways.

In an online post, environmental group Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative warned about the harm caused by dumping in the area and urged the city to enforce laws that protect the environment.

“Dumping waste[s] so [close to] a body of water [that is] at the same time, a wildlife habitat,” the group said, “is a step in the wrong direction as far as coastal resource conservation is concerned.”

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