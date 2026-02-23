Gutierrez to private sector: Help PFF build pitches nationwide

PFF president John Gutierrez along with the Thirsty Cup organizers and some players pose for a photo. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Gutierrez is calling on the private sector, particularly those in the real estate industry, to partner with the federation in building more football pitches across the country.

During his visit to Cebu over the weekend, Gutierrez shared that the PFF is preparing for what he described as a historic push to construct as many football pitches as possible nationwide. The initiative aims to make the sport more accessible and to raise the standard of football facilities available to Filipinos.

But the federation faces a major challenge of securing land.

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Gutierrez explained that while the PFF already has the funding support from international football bodies such as FIFA, Asian Football Confederation, and ASEAN Football Federation, these organizations do not invest in land acquisition.

“Future projects of the Philippine Football Federation, not just in Cebu but across the country, are focused on infrastructure,” Gutierrez said in an interview during the 20th Thirsty Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center. “Through FIFA, AFC, and AFF, we have access to funds to build fields and pitches around the country.”

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“Now, the challenge is these organizations are not real estate companies. They will not invest in land, but they will give us the funds. We have the funds now,” he added.

The PFF plans to build artificial turf pitches, citing practicality and lower maintenance costs compared to natural grass, which requires constant upkeep and is more prone to damage.

Gutierrez said they are targeting to construct at least 20 pitches of varying sizes this year, with the possibility of reaching 50.

“We’re going to build more pitches in the next two years. This hasn’t been done in over a hundred years of football in the Philippines. This is a historic milestone,” he said.

With funds ready but land still a concern, Gutierrez appealed to private entities willing to collaborate with them by leasing a piece of their properties.

“We are calling on the private sector to invest in football. If they have land to spare, we would gladly build a football pitch there for the Filipinos,” he said.

Cebu is among the identified locations for a new pitch. The PFF is working with the Cebu Regional Football Association, led by president Rodney Orale, for the project.

The proposed standard 11-a-side pitch, designed to meet FIFA standards, is planned at the University of the Philippines Cebu campus at the South Road Properties. Final details, however, have yet to be announced as discussions are still ongoing.

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