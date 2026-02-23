Cesafi Esports: USC, CDU women open campaigns with wins

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The women’s Valorant tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 4 kicked off in rousing fashion last Sunday at the Cube Wing Area of SM Seaside City Cebu, with the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and the Cebu Doctors University (CDU) White Stallions scoring impressive opening wins.

The Lady Warriors made a strong statement in their first-ever appearance in CEL’s newly launched women’s division, routing the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, 13-5.

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Anya Amanda Sungahid led the charge for USC with 21 kills, five assists, and 11 deaths, posting a solid 306 average combat score (ACS) in a dominant showing.

CDU, meanwhile, marked its debut not only in the women’s division but in the tournament itself with a thrilling victory.

The White Stallions edged the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters, 15-13, in a tightly contested match.

Brianna Daniela Reyes emerged as CDU’s standout performer, tallying 23 kills, 16 assists, and 19 deaths for a 259 ACS to anchor their breakthrough win.

USPF, CIT-U lead men’s side

In the men’s division, on the other hand, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers delivered a commanding performance. They swept the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 13-1 and 13-6, in their two-game series.

Shawn Krysbalt Edrozo powered USPF’s offense. He finished with 11 kills, nine assists, and 10 deaths in Game 1 before erupting for 25 kills, 11 assists, and 11 deaths in Game 2.

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Meanwhile, defending champions Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats also opened their title defense on a high note. They overpowered the USC Warriors, 13-8 and 13-2.

Christian Neil Tejano set the tone for CIT-U, compiling 19 kills, 10 assists, and 10 deaths in Game 1.

Consequently, he followed it up with an even stronger Game 2 performance. He registered 27 kills, four assists, and just six deaths to seal the sweep.