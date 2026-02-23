Nat’l Master Enriquez Jr. tops Cepca February chess tournament

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. emerged victorious at the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Monthly Tournament – February edition, held last Sunday, February 22, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

A seasoned figure in Cebu’s chess scene, NM Enriquez Jr. finished the five-round Swiss-format event with 4.0 points.

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He shared the same score with eventual runner-up Rosendo Yamyamin. But he secured the top spot thanks to a higher tie-break score.

Arena Grand Master (AGM) Dennis Navales completed the podium, finishing third with 3.0 points.

Four wins to the top

NM Enriquez Jr.’s performance included wins over AGM Kevin Codinera, Amado Olea Jr., Yamyamin, and Richard Ouano.

His sole loss came against AGM Navales in the third round.

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With the victory, Enriquez Jr. earned a spot in the year-end championships and took home a ₱2,000 cash prize.

The rest of the top 10 finishers were:

Amado Olea Jr. (3.0),

Manuel Abucay Jr. (2.5),

AGM Kevin Codinera (2.5),

Richard Ouano (2.0),

Jelleone Alsola (2.0),

Stephen Rosales (1.0), and

Hoberto Mata (1.0).

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