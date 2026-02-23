Charter Day Cup: Mighty Warriors, RKF march into semifinals

Mighty Warriors-Sherilin | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mighty Warriors/Sherilin and RKF-Iloilo completed a clean sweep of the elimination round in the 2026 Cebu City Charter Day Cup, pulling off hard-earned wins on Sunday night, February 22, at the City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero.

Their dominant elimination round campaign anticipates a clash between them in the coveted finals.

READ: RKF Iloilo beats Tiger Ship Builders in Cebu City Charter Day Cup

The Mighty Warriors survived a nail-biting contest against the Tigers Ship Builders, 82-80.

In the other game, RKF-Iloilo also had a heart pounding match against Kuya Eric behind the prowess of PBA legend Arwind Santos, 95-91.

Matt Flores anchored the Mighty Warriors’ victory with 22 points and six rebounds. Raffy Celis added 15 points, while dela Cerna chipped in 14.

The Tigers Ship Builders had a chance to snatch the win in the final seconds, but missed shots and costly turnovers dashed their hopes.

Jun Manzo finished with 22 points to lead the Ship Builders. Jaybie Mantilla added 15, while Paul Desiderio contributed 13 in the losing effort.

Santos steers RKF

RKF Iloilo | Facebook photo

In the second game, Santos once again imposed his will inside the court to lift RKF to another win.

He poured in 28 points, including five three-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors for the second straight outing.

READ: Mighty Warriors-Sherilin stuns Kuya Eric in Cebu City Charter hoop

RKF’s grip on the game was threatened with a little over four minutes left after Kuya Eric trimmed the deficit to 83-78 behind back-to-back three-pointers from Quinahan midway through the fourth quarter.

But RKF responded at the right time.

Reinhard Jumamoy, JP Calvo, and Billy Robles combined to steady the team and close out the game. Calvo finished with 15 points, Jumamoy had 13, and Robles added 11.

Reeve Ugsang led Kuya Eric with 18 points, while Cabahug chipped in 15. With the victories, the Mighty Warriors and RKF secured semifinal berths with identical 3-0 records.

Despite their defeats, the Tigers Ship Builders and Kuya Eric, bannered by Mac Tallo, JR Quinahan, Jancork Cabahug, and Nash Enriquez, also advanced to the semifinals.

The semifinals take place tonight at 7 p.m. in the same venue.

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