Catmon mishap: Two women killed after truck runs over motorcycle

Two women were killed after being sideswiped by a truck along the national highway in Barangay Panalipan, Catmon, Cebu, last Saturday, February 21. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two women on a motorcycle were killed after a prime mover truck ran over it on the national highway in Barangay Panalipan, Catmon, Cebu, on Saturday, February 21.

As of Monday, February 23, the truck driver remains in the custody of Catmon Municipal Police Station. Authorities await whether the victims’ families will pursue the filing of criminal charges or enter into a settlement.

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Fatal crash

Police identified the victims as Jerly Colongon Cagoyong, 33, and Jenifer Luza Damonsong, 50, both residents of Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City.

They were aboard a motorcycle when the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m.

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Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle attempted to overtake a prime mover traveling in the same direction.

As the motorcycle approached an oncoming vehicle, the rider tried to return to her lane. But the motorbike was sideswiped and then run over by the rear portion of the truck.

Both women sustained severe injuries. Responders rushed them to a district hospital in Sogod, Cebu. But attending physicians declared them dead on arrival.

Driver intercepted, detained

Police said the prime mover did not immediately stop after the accident.

A broadcast alert prompted personnel from Carmen Municipal Police Station to set up a checkpoint, where police intercepted the truck and apprehended the driver.

They later turned him over to Catmon police for investigation.

Authorities identified the truck driver as Mark Absalon, who remains detained pending case disposition. Following his arrest, investigators subjected the driver to alcohol and drug testing.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) confirmed that an alcohol breath analyzer was used in the investigation—the first documented deployment of the device in a fatal traffic case handled by the provincial police.

Results showed the driver tested negative for alcohol and illegal drugs.

Case disposition pending

Police said they presently prepare charges for reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide against the driver. But they added that the final course of action will depend on whether the victims’ families opt to formally file criminal complaints or enter into a settlement.

Investigators continue to consolidate statements and complete documentation on the case.

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