LTO seizes 21 bikes as drive against tampered mufflers starts

Enforcers of the Land Transportation Office impounded motorbikes from across Central Visayas in a heightened crackdown on loud, modified mufflers. | Photos from LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) impounded a total of 21 vehicles in Cebu City as began its intensified campaign against vehicles fitted with illegal or modified mufflers.

READ: LTO to intensify crackdown vs modified mufflers in Central Visayas

The enforcement drive across the region forms part of LTO-7’s ramped up campaign against overly loud exhaust systems. Authorities say they have been a growing source of complaints from communities.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, February 23, the agency apprehended a total of 21 vehicles, all motorcycles. The LTO impounded them all for being fitted with modified mufflers.

Substandard parts

Transportation regulations forbid the use of modified mufflers that produce noise above acceptable decibel limits.

Motorists who violate the rule may face fines, penalties, and possible seizure of their vehicles.

READ: Modified muffler ban: Moalboal cracks down on loud motorcycles

The LTO warned motorcycle owners and riders against fitting substandard exhaust systems into their vehicles, stressing that the agency will sustain enforcement operations.

Aside from losing their vehicles, offenders may also receive tickets for violations. Authorities may require them to rectify parts of their vehicles before their release.

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