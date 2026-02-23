Bukidnon’s Mackoy FC hoists men’s open title at 20th Thirsty Football Cup

Mackoy FC players celebrate during the awarding ceremony. | Thirsty Football Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mackoy FC of Bukidnon captured the men’s open crown of the 20th Thirsty Football Cup last Sunday, February 22, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The championship clash against Cebu’s Conquistadors FC went down to the wire, with Mackoy FC edging out the hosts, 7-6, in a dramatic shootout. Mike Herald Bazaar was named Most Valuable Player for his pivotal role in leading Mackoy FC to the title.

Mackoy FC secured its spot in the final with a 2-1 victory over DB 18 Degrees FC, while Conquistadors advanced after a comfortable 3-0 semifinal win against Warshockz.

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The three-day tournament showcased intense competition across 13 age groups, drawing more than 160 teams from across the country, including Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Batangas, Bohol (Tagbilaran, Panglao, and Alicia), Leyte, Bukidnon, Tagum, Maasin, San Carlos, Bago City, Escalante, Carmen, and various towns in Cebu.

Organized by Thirsty Juices and Shakes under John Pages, who is also the president of the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC), the 20th Thirsty Football Cup highlighted talent from both within and outside Cebu.

The tournament was also graced by Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez.

READ: 20th Thirsty Football Cup: Over 160 teams set to show wares

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