Vandalism in Mandaue City: Community service or parental sanctions proposed

Graffiti on a wall along the road leading to Mandaue City Hall.| CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — The Mandaue City Council has approved on first reading a proposed measure seeking to amend the city’s anti-vandalism ordinance to include provisions covering minors who commit acts of graffiti and property defacement.

During the regular session on Monday, Feb. 23, councilors approved Ordinance No. 1-202, Series of 2026, which proposes further amendments to Section 5 of City Ordinance No. 11-2008-482.

The existing ordinance already provides penalties for acts of vandalism using graffiti, spray paint, and other painting materials but does not distinguish offenders younger than 18 years old.

Dealing with minors in vandalism cases

The proposed amendment introduces separate provisions for minors. For offenders aged 15 years old and below, civil liability arising from the offense will be borne by their parents or legal guardians, subject to existing laws.

For minors above 15 but below 18 years old, the measure allows restorative interventions instead of purely punitive sanctions. Upon assessment and recommendation of the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the minor may be required to restore damaged property or perform community service, such as participating in city clean-up activities or anti-vandalism campaigns.

Asking minors to restore damaged or defaced property

The proposed specifies that community service will serve as a diversionary and restorative measure in line with Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended. It must be age-appropriate, non-hazardous, supervised by the proper authorities, and undertaken with the participation and consent of parents or legal guardians.

The measure also provides that if restoration of damaged property is not feasible, the offender, or in the case of a minor, the parents or legal guardians, may be required to pay for the cost of the damage.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, who drafted the ordinance, said that many recent vandalism cases involve minors and have affected public properties such as skywalks and buses, which are city investments.

“Karun gyud mostly mga bata, batan-on. I think, wala pod intawn sila na-aware nga dili na pwede na ang vandalism especially sa private properties,” said Del Mar.

Recently, Barangay Captain Nixon “Jojo” Dizon of Barangay Opao sought leads on those responsible after the community’s newly purchased garbage compactor truck was vandalized.

Following its approval on first reading, the proposed ordinance will be referred to the appropriate committee for further deliberation and possible amendments before it is taken up for second and third readings.

Read more: Cebu City’s streets: A living archive at 89

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