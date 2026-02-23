Endangered plant vendor nabbed in San Fernando

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman for illegal sale of Agarwood, a critically endangered plant. | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Law enforcers arrested a 59-year-old for the alleged illegal cultivation and sale of the critically endangered Agarwood, locally known as Lapnisan in San Fernando, Cebu.

They arrested the woman, known as “Sharon”, a resident of Purok 5, Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, Cebu, for allegedly selling, distributing, and cultivating the plant scientifically identified as Aquilaria cumingiana or Aquilaria malaccensis.

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She did not have the required authority, license, or permit from the DENR.

Authorities seized and confiscated 48 crates containing approximately 1,000 agarwood seedlings with an estimated market value of ₱300,000.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office and the NBI Central Visayas Regional Office conducted the operation. They coordinated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The agents carried out the entrapment pursuant to the mandate of the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate and prosecute violations of environmental laws and related offenses, and in line with directives to intensify law enforcement efforts against crimes affecting public welfare and safety.

Violation of conservation law

Under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, violations carry penalties of imprisonment ranging from six to twelve years and fines ranging from ₱100,000 to ₱1 million.

NBI Cebu Executive Officer for Operations Bienvenido Panican said the arrest followed a social media tip, surveillance, and a test buy.

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Sharon reportedly grew the seedlings in her backyard, buying seeds from Basilan in Mindanao and selling the grown seedlings locally in Cebu for ₱100 to ₱350 depending on size.

“Bawal talaga dahil nga endangered species ito, regulated ang selling. So hindi pwede ang sell, deliver, at cultivate kung wala kang permit from DENR,” Panican said.

(This is an endangered species so its sale is regulated. Selling, delivery, and growing the plant is forbidden without a DENR permit.)

Hard to grow

In an interview, Sharon admitted that she cultivated and sold agarwood since 2019 but many seedlings successfully grew only this year.

“Lisud siya i-germinate kay sensitive. Usahay makuha nako nga bunga linghod unya ig dawat nako malata,” said Sharon.

(They are hard to grow because they are sensitive. Sometimes I get unripe fruit but they rot.)

Sharon expressed her plan to secure a proper DENR permit, noting that the activity is her livelihood.

“Pero dili ko kalakaw og basta-basta kay ako ra usa sa gikan sa pag-abot sa liso, pag-germinate. Naa man koy kuhaanan sa bunga unya niingon nga mokuha gyud og permit. Nagpaabot sad ko nga mo-success ang pagtubo ig kuha nako og permit.”

(But I cannot just move around since I am alone from the moment of seed germinate. I have a source for harvesting fruit and I was told to ensure I get a permit. I hope I succeed in growing them once I have a permit.)

NBI Cebu Head Agent Arnel Pura said the agency will turn over the confiscated seedlings to DENR.

He also reminded the public that selling wildlife species without proper permits is illegal and warned that law enforcement agencies will take action against violators.

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