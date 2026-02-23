Ytang, Delos Santos battle in grueling UP-Ateneo five-setter in UAAP women’s volleyball

Niña Ytang (left) and Jennifer Delos Santos (right). | UAAP photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana volleybelles Niña Ytang of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons and Jennifer Delos Santos of the Ateneo Lady Blue Eagles battled through five grueling sets in the ongoing UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

After the dust settled in their two-hour showdown, the Fighting Maroons emerged victorious, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-14.

Ytang, a seasoned Cebuana stalwart, showcased her leadership and clutch play throughout the two-hour, 32-minute marathon, finishing with 15 points built on 11 spikes, three blocks, and an ace. Her decisive block on Ateneo’s Zey Pacia sealed the match for UP, snapping an 11-game losing streak to the Blue Eagles that dated back to Season 81.

READ: UAAP: Niña Ytang finally helps UP end Ateneo mastery

The win pushed the Fighting Maroons to 2-0 — their first back-to-back opening wins since Season 84 (2022).

Nigerian spiker Fina Ali also played a key role, delivering 13 points in the first three sets, while Irah Jaboneta contributed 14 points, along with eight excellent digs and seven excellent receptions, despite cramping in the fifth set.

Fellow Cebuana Casiey Dongallo added 13 points on 12 attacks and one block.

Ateneo fought hard in the fourth set, rallying from a 9-18 deficit to tie the game at 23-all, but two consecutive errors by Ana Hermosura allowed UP to force a deciding fifth set.

In the final frame, the Blue Eagles briefly erased a 6-9 deficit to knot the score at 9-all before Ytang’s decisive block secured the victory.

READ: Cebuana Niña Ytang named UAAP Season 87 ‘Best Middle Blocker’

Delos Santos, a former standout of Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), showed flashes of brilliance, leading Ateneo with 21 points and 11 digs in a losing effort.

The 24-year-old Delos Santos is coming off a serious ACL injury that sidelined her last season.

Rookie Ana Hermosura added 19 points and nine digs.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with Ateneo facing University of Santo Tomas at 1 p.m. and UP taking on De La Salle University at 3 p.m.

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