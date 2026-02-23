Cebu basketball: Blockout holds off Makaw in AEBC Buildrite Cup

One of the highlights from Blockout and Makaw’s game in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025. | Photo from AEBC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Blockout eked out a 69-63 victory over Makaw as the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 resumed during the weekend at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Gymnasium.

Jan Manalili led Blockout with 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Daniel Culanag added 16 points, five rebounds, and one assist, while Paolo Munez posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The squad, composed of licensed electrical engineers, improved to a perfect 4-0 record, topping Bracket A.

Cebu basketball league of architects and engineers

The AEBC Buildrite Cup is one of Cebu’s largest leagues for licensed engineers and architects across different industries. Organizers paused the tournament for a month, from Oct. 25, 2025, while the community recovered from a series of typhoons.

Read the backstory: AEBC Buildrite Cup: Handy Fix Pro, Natica, Surfix notch wins

During the past weekend’s game, Makaw’s Jeanne Paolo Perez had a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Levi Sinson contributed 19 points. The industrial engineers’ team fell to 2-2.

Elsewhere, two teams recorded easy wins via forfeits. Biorust claimed a victory over Handy Fix Grip, while civil engineers Confix were awarded a win against Kryocrete.

The results snapped Biorust’s three-game losing streak, moving them to 1-3, while Confix notched their third win in four games.

Handy Fix Grip, composed of mechanical engineers, remains winless at 0-4, and Kryocrete, which comprises civil engineers, dropped to 2-2.

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