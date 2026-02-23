A season of prosperity marks the Lunar New Year at The Reef Island Resort Mactan

Fire met water on the evening of February 17 as The Reef Island Resort Mactan welcomed the Lunar New Year with “A Season of Prosperity,” a celebration set against the horizon of the open sea.

For updates on upcoming events and experiences at The Reef Island Resort Mactan, visit www.thereef.ph or follow The Reef Island Resort Mactan on Facebook.

Marking the arrival of the Year of the Fire Horse, the evening blended time-honored Chinese traditions with the resort’s signature island elegance. Guests were welcomed into the festivities with a traditional lion dance and ceremonial Ang Pao catching—rituals believed to invite good fortune for the year ahead.

In her welcome remarks, Resident Manager Nelifer Orbes expressed gratitude to guests for joining the occasion.

“Chinese New Year is a time of renewal, gratitude, and optimism,” she shared. “Much like the spirit of the Horse, may this year inspire us to move forward with determination, courage, and grace.”

Nelifer Orbes, Resident Manager

She added, “We are honored that you have chosen to celebrate this special evening with us, and we hope you enjoy everything we have prepared—from the ritual ceremony and lion dance to the fireworks display tonight.”

Fireworks and flavors ushering in the year ahead

As night fell, guests gathered along The Boardwalk as fireworks illuminated the Mactan sky, marking one of the evening’s most anticipated moments.

The festivities continued at HWKR, The Reef’s signature dining outlet, where guests enjoyed a Chinese dinner buffet that brought the evening to a celebratory close.

Signature celebrations at The Reef

Through “A Season of Prosperity,” The Reef Island Resort Mactan delivered a Lunar New Year celebration that felt both meaningful and relaxed. Rooted in cultural tradition yet framed by an island setting, the evening reflected the resort’s commitment to creating moments that bring people together and inspire hopeful intentions for the year ahead.

For updates on upcoming events and experiences at The Reef Island Resort Mactan, visit www.thereef.ph or follow The Reef Island Resort Mactan on Facebook.