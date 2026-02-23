Undermanned Mortaseal Flexi beats Mortaflow in Cebu architects’ basketball league

Mortaseal players in the 3rd Mortabond Cup 2026 of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC). | CABC Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mortaseal Flexi pulled off an impressive 75-64 victory over Mortaflow despite being undermanned in the 3rd Mortabond Cup 2026 of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) last Sunday, Feb. 22, in the Game Changer Gymnasium in Mandaue.

Mortaseal, playing with only six players, overcame a fuller Mortaflow lineup.

Team captain Criz Matunog led the charge with 25 points, seven assists, and two steals. Jay Devenadera contributed a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, plus two assists, while Chester Hinagdanan added 20 points.

With the win, Mortaseal improved their record to 2-2, tying Mortaflow in the standings.

Mortaflow’s Anthony Bajenting scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and added three assists, three steals, and one block. Aaron Yang chipped in 16 points.

Other Cebu architects’ basketball league highlights

Mortaseal held a 16-point lead, 73-57, in the final stretch, relying on their dominance in the painted area, outscoring Mortaflow 38-28 despite being outscored 17-0 by the opponent’s bench.

In another match, Mortapaint Pro escaped with a 77-73 win over Duraplas Lite.

John Therese Buhawe starred for Mortapaint with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Joseph Layar added 19 points, while Dexter Moreno contributed 11 markers.

Read more for background: CABC 3rd Mortabond Cup tips off with triple-header

The victory kept Mortapaint Pro’s record flawless at 4-0, while handing Duraplas Lite their third loss in four games.

For Duraplas Lite, Zach Elisha Go scored 27 points, with Jumar Watin and Miguel Cenabre adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lastly, Mortashield narrowly edged Mortaplug, 82-78.

James Nacario led Mortashield with 14 points, followed by Kurt Damandaman with 13, Abet Ceniza with 11, and Christian Carbon with 10. The win improved Mortashield’s record to 3-1, while Mortaplug remains winless in four games. Francis Cabigas paced Mortaplug with 19 points.

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