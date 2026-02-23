‘Duterte must be tried for killing of civilians, children’
MANILA — Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court charged Rodrigo Duterte with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity.
But they said the cases involving dozens of victims were only a fraction of the actual death toll during his tenure as Davao City mayor and Philippine president.
At the start of the four-day confirmation of charges hearing before the ICC at the Hague, The Netherlands on Monday, the prosecution said Duterte “must be held to account and this case should be confirmed for trial.”
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“Duterte’s so-called war on drugs resulted in the killings of thousands of civilians and many of these victims were children,” prosecutor Mame Niang said.
Lead Duterte counsel Nicholas Kaufman said the charges are politically motivated.
Duterte asserts innocence
“He maintains his innocence in full,” Kaufman said. “Duterte’s rhetoric was meant to instill fear and a respect for the law. That was his intent and it was not criminal.”
Duterte, who turns 81 on March 28, was allowed to waive his appearance at the pre-trial. But he must be present during the trial if the charges are confirmed.
READ: ICC bars in-person family visits for Duterte during charges hearing
He has been detained at the Hague since March 2025.
The prosecution, defense and victims’ legal representatives will make oral submissions before ICC judges to present their arguments.
Pre-trial not about innocence, guilt
The confirmation hearing of the allegations will not decide Duterte’s innocence or guilt, the ICC said.
“Instead, the judges will decide if there is enough evidence against Mr. Duterte for the settlement case,” the court said.
Under ICC rules, judges will release a ruling within 60 days after the conclusion of the hearings.
If one or more charges are confirmed, the case will be transferred to a Trial Chamber for the next phase of proceedings. (With a report from Teresa Montemayor/PNA)
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