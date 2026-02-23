Confirmation of charges now the ‘last boat’ for justice — Butuyan

PHOTO: Lawyer Joel Butuyan delivers opening statements of the common legal representatives of the drug war victims’ kin at the ICC

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Human rights lawyer Joel Butuyan, speaking for the victims, said the families of those killed in the drug war continue to live in fear that justice may slip away if the charges against Duterte are not confirmed.

“This case symbolically represents the last boat the victims can board to go on a journey in search of justice for their loved ones who were brutally killed upon the orders of Mr. Duterte. If this Chamber prevents the boat from sailing by not confirming the charges, the victims will forever be moored in an island where the nights are filled with the screams and cries of their massacred loved ones,” Butuyan told the chamber. “There is absolutely no other recourse for the victims.”

WATCH: Butuyan makes opening statements for victims’ kin at ICC hearing on Duterte case

A scenario the victims fear will happen if the charges are dropped is that Duterte would be heralded instead as a “conquering hero,” who preaches “his gospel of impunity,” he said.

“It is a very serious concern of the victims that Mr. Duterte will be portrayed in history by his multitude of followers as the leader who vanquished the ICC and who cleansed his country of 30,000 rapists, murderers and dangerous criminals, which were the scornful words he sweepingly used against all those who were killed in his murderous spree,” Butuyan added.

He emphasized the “irreparable and endless harm” suffered by children who lost their parents in the “most violent circumstances,” bearing wounds that are almost impossible to heal.

READ: Int’l criminal court ‘under assault’ from US, Russia, watchdog says

Worse, Butuyan said, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency “did not do anything to purify… the warped minds” of its ranks.

Defense counsel Nicholas Kaufman followed Butuyan’s remarks, and before starting his opening statements, went straight to dismissing the Filipino lawyer’s arguments: “This is a court of law…. Not political demagoguery.” /dl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP