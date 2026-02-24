What’s a modified muffler and why is it illegal?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mufflers, or silencers in other English-speaking countries, have been the subject of intense debates and discussions among Philippine motorists.

And recently, authorities from the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) have begun intensified operations against motor vehicles with modified mufflers.

Last Monday, Feb. 23, enforcers here apprehended and ultimately impounded 21 motorcycles fitted with modified mufflers.

READ: LTO seizes 21 bikes as drive against tampered mufflers starts

But what is a modified muffler, and why is it illegal in the Philippines?

What is a muffler?

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The muffler is the device installed within the exhaust system of an internal combustion engine. The purpose of a muffler is to reduce the noise the engine emits during combustion.

READ: LTO to intensify crackdown vs modified mufflers in Central Visayas

Aside from noise reduction, it also helps in providing optimal backpressure, which is important for the engine to expel exhaust gases efficiently.

What is a modified muffler?

Here in the Philippines, the term modified muffler generally refers to any alterations or changes made to the vehicle’s original exhaust system

Most of these modified mufflers deviate from the manufacturer’s standard specifications.

Modified mufflers are often described as noisy and unsafe. That’s why they are banned under Section 34(j) of Article IV of the Land Transportation Code (Republic Act No. 4136).

Why are modified mufflers banned in the Philippines?

The LTO currently sets the national standard for exhaust noise at a maximum of 99 decibels (dB), which is considered “incredibly loud.” It’s similar to hearing the roaring engine of a nearby chainsaw, which produces roughly 90 to 110 dB.

According to Yale Environmental Health and Safety, prolonged exposure to noise at 90 dB can result in hearing loss.

Beyond health concerns, modified mufflers that produce excessive noise have often been cited as sources of public disturbance, particularly in residential areas or near school zones.

Safety concerns have also been raised about the use of modified mufflers as they can overpower critical traffic sounds such as emergency sirens, car horns, and traffic enforcer whistles.

Likewise, the sound often emitted by these altered exhaust devices not only interrupts a driver’s attention and situation awareness but can also lead to further air pollution as they tend to emit higher toxic emissions.

As of 2026, the penalties for using modified or “open” mufflers go far beyond simple impoundment.

The LTO and local government units (LGUs) have intensified enforcement under a “zero-tolerance” policy. Penalties can range between ₱500 and ₱5,000.

Additionally, motorists may be required to replace the exhaust pipes right there at the impounding area before reclaiming their vehicle.

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