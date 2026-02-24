Duterte’s defense: Prosecutors anchored ICC case on ‘bombastic rhetoric’

Former President Rodrigo Duterte speaks in a gathering hosted by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers on March 9, 2025. The International Criminal Court opened a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 of the cases against Duterte. | Associated Press File Photo/Vernon Yuen

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Lead defense lawyer Nick Kaufman told the International Criminal Court (ICC) that the prosecution “cherry-picked” examples of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s “bombastic rhetoric” and that his client’s words were never intended to incite violence.

The court in The Hague is holding pretrial hearings for the ex-president, who is facing three counts of crimes against humanity for deadly anti-drugs crackdowns he oversaw while in office.

Prosecutors told the three-judge panel on Monday, Feb. 23, that Duterte encouraged death squads to carry out extrajudicial killings using fear and financial rewards.

Watch the defense’s opening statement here.

Duterte, 80, was not present in the courtroom, having waived his right to appear. Last month, judges found he was fit to stand trial, after postponing an earlier hearing over concerns about his health.

Rodrigo Duterte ‘maintains his innocence absolutely’

Kaufman said that his client was “unconstitutionally hijacked and unceremoniously hauled off to The Hague”, adding that “it is, indeed, the defense’s case that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set out to neutralize Rodrigo Duterte and his legacy.”

Duterte “stands behind his legacy resolutely, and he maintains his innocence absolutely,” Kaufman also said.

According to prosecutors, police and hit squad members carried out dozens of murders at Duterte’s behest, motivated by the promise of money or to avoid becoming targets themselves.

Not a trial yet, but a confirmation of charges v. Rodrigo Duterte

“For some, killing reached the level of a perverse form of competition,” deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said in his opening statement.

The charges date from Duterte’s time as mayor of Davao City and later as president from July 2016 to June 30, 2022, and include dozens of killings as part of his so-called war on drugs.

The hearing is not a trial but allows prosecutors to outline their case in court.

After weighing the evidence, judges have 60 days to decide whether it is strong enough to merit putting Duterte on trial.

Families of those killed in the anti-drugs crackdown of former President Rodrigo Duterte watch a live stream from The Hague of his pre-trial hearing, in a venue in Quezon City on Monday, Feb. 23. | Associated Press Photo/Aaron Favila

Kian delos Santos’ uncle watches the proceedings

In the Philippines, dozens of activists with relatives of suspects killed in Duterte’s anti-drugs crackdowns held a protest in Metro Manila. More than 100 relatives gathered to watch the pretrial hearings on big TV screens in three venues organized by civic groups.

“We’re hoping that the ICC, even if it’s thousands of miles away, will finally render justice to all these families,” said Randy delos Santos, a volunteer in a charity shelter which was hosting one event.

His 17-year-old nephew Kian de los Santos was shot and killed by three police officers in a purported drug raid in August 2017. The killing sparked a public outcry. The officers were found guilty of murder in a rare conviction by a Manila court the following year.

It was just Duterte’s ‘hyperbole, bluster, and rhetoric’

Duterte supporters criticized the administration of President Marcos Jr. for arresting and surrendering the former leader to a court whose jurisdiction they dispute. Detractors include Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, who announced last week that she would seek the presidency in the 2028 elections.

Kaufman’s opening statement included the life story of the former president, whose “speeches were fertile fodder for his enemies and detractors, a man whose hyperbole, bluster, and rhetoric, once published, became a natural target for privately funded NGOs and human rights activists, a loose collective more commonly known as civil society.”

“We are not gathered here today to judge a man on the basis of his coarse attitude or his vulgar language. This court has convened a confirmation hearing to verify whether substantial grounds exist to believe that Rodrigo Duterte, the people’s president, together with various so-called perpetrators, devised a criminal policy of wholesale and wanton murder.”

“And since we are in a court of law, it is worth stressing, although I should not have to, cases are decided on the basis of evidence. Not supposition, not rumor, not spicy gossip, and certainly not on the basis of political rhetoric and bluster.”

“The notorious speeches on which the prosecution relies have been cherry-picked to suit its narrative, while ignoring the many other speeches when the former president tempered his bombastic language by clear reference to the principle of lawful self-defense.”

ICC prosecutors said in February 2018 that they would open a preliminary investigation into the violent drug crackdowns. Duterte, who was president at the time, announced a month later that the Philippines would leave the ICC.

Judges rejected a request from Duterte’s legal team to throw out the case on the grounds that the court did not have jurisdiction because of the Philippine withdrawal. Countries can’t “abuse” their right to withdraw from the court’s foundational Rome Statute “by shielding persons from justice in relation to alleged crimes that are already under consideration,” the September decision says.

An appeal of that decision is still pending.

Estimates of the death toll during Duterte’s presidential term vary, from the more than 6,000 that the national police have reported to up to 30,000 claimed by human rights groups. (With additional reporting from CDN Digital)

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