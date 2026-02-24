Binaliw landfill may take a year to rehabilitate – PWS Cebu

Rescue operations at Binaliw landfill landslide site. | CDN Digital photo/Lyle Andales

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The rehabilitation of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City is expected to take between six months to a year, according to an official of Prime Waste Solutions Cebu.

Niño Abellana Jr., the PWS Cebu manager, said they already sent a letter to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to seek the amendment of the company’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and seek the issuance of a clearance to rehabilitate and expand the landfill site.

While restoration of the affected area is ongoing, Abellana said, the company has proposed the opening of interim cells to temporarily accommodate Cebu City’s wastes.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

“Right now, we are closely coordinating with DENR, and we are offering [the option] to open in tranches upon the approval of the government and the LGUs,” he shared during a Cebu City Council executive session held on Monday, February 23.

The interim cells, while not designed to operate at full capacity, can hold up to two months’ worth of garbage. Before the Binaliw landfill collapse last January 8, Abellana said the facility was receiving up to 1,000 metric tons of waste daily.

READ: Binaliw landslide aftermath: Where does the trash go now?

If approved by the DENR and the city government, the interim cells could begin operating as early as March this year.

Assessment ongoing

Abellana also disclosed that they have fully complied with the requirements set by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) following the trash slide on January 8.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Experts urge stricter eco-policy enforcement

These included submitting a narrative report on the incident, a rehabilitation and mitigation plan for the landfill, and an evaluation of leachate pipes and other equipment.

The company also coordinated with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide assistance to affected employees.

However, Prime Waste has yet to complete the required comprehensive, science-based technical, geotechnical, and operational assessment to determine the root causes of the trash slide.

The assessment must detail waste pile configuration, slope stability, drainage, compliance with sanitary landfill standards, and potential risks from natural factors such as earthquakes and heavy rainfall from Typhoon Tino.

The assessment, set to be completed by April 14, 2026, is “already underway and currently being completed,” Abellana said.

‘Not an open dump site’

Addressing concerns that the landfill was no longer operating up to standards, Abellana defended the facility and its operations over the past years.

“We are not operating as an open dump site,” he said.

Experts and environmental advocates have long warned about safety issues at the landfill.

At the “Binaliw Trash Talk” forum on February 21 at the Palm Grass — The Cebu Heritage Hotel, lawyer and solid waste researcher Aliko Garganera said the disaster was “not unforeseen,” noting that experts had repeatedly flagged environmental and operational risks.

She added that although the facility was initially built as a sanitary landfill, growing garbage piles soon exceeded its capacity, effectively turning it into an open dumpsite.

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