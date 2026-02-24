Sara Duterte impeachment raps sent to House justice panel

Vice President Sara Duterte announces her plan to run for president during a news briefing at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — The impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte have been formally initiated on Monday as the House of Representatives’ committee on rules sent the four complaints to the committee on justice.

The complaints were officially included in the Order of Business of Monday’s plenary session, as its presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ferjenel Biron, referred them to the justice panel.

The referral triggered the one-year bar period, which means the next impeachment proceedings against Duterte can only be initiated exactly a year after Monday, Feb. 23.

READ: Sara Duterte’s 2028 presidential run won’t impact impeachment — Luistro

The justice committee’s members will next determine if the complaints are sufficient in form and in substance.

Last Friday the committee’s chairperson, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, explained that determination of sufficiency in substance would be tackled per each ground mentioned in the complaints— just like what the committee did with the two complaints filed against President Marcos, which the panel dismissed on Feb. 4.

READ: Sara Duterte already recruited running mate for 2028 elections

Under the House Rules of the 19th Congress, which the 20th Congress had adopted — particularly Rule II of the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings—a hearing to determine probable cause will proceed should the committee on justice deem the complaints sufficient in substance within 60 session days from the referral of the complaints.

“Together with [its] report shall be a formal resolution of the Committee regarding the disposition of the complaint which shall be calendared for consideration by the House within ten (10) session days from receipt thereof,” the Rules state.

Any recommendation by the committee would therefore be up for plenary consideration, with a one-third nominal vote needed to that recommendation—either to impeach the official concerned or dismiss the complaints.

If the recommendation to impeach is approved, a House resolution to that effect will be transmitted to the Senate.

Earlier, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima said the impeachment complaints would be sent to the committee on justice when the chamber resumes its session.

De Lima, in an ambush interview after members of the House committee on rules met for the agenda of Monday’s session, confirmed that the rules panel had approved the inclusion of the four complaints in the Order of Business.

De Lima, as a deputy minority leader, is a member of the committee on rules.

There are several similarities between the four complaints against Duterte, as they were based primarily on her online death threats on Nov. 23, 2024, against Marcos, first lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and then Speaker Martin Romualdez; her alleged misuse of confidential funds; nondeclaration of assets; and other charges.

Duterte was first impeached by the House of the 19th Congress, after 215 House lawmakers signed a fourth complaint on Feb. 5, 2025, based on allegations of misuse of confidential funds, the said online threats, and other possible violations of the 1987 Constitution.

The Articles of Impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate on the same day, as the 1987 Constitution states that a trial must begin forthwith if at least one-third of all House members endorse the complaint.

But on July 25 that year, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that the impeachment articles against Duterte were deemed unconstitutional for having violated the 1987 Constitution’s one-year bar rule.

Disputing Tiangco’s claim

Also on Monday, Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V countered Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco’s claim that he was merely directed to endorse impeachment complaints against the Vice President.

“As far as I know, the former Speaker is concentrating on his district. Recently we had a meeting, a few weeks ago, and we are concentrating on our priority bills for the party, which is Lakas,” Ortega told reporters, after Tiangco had claimed that Ortega acted according to the wishes of Lakas-CMD, which is headed by Romualdez.

“There is no blessing [from Romualdez]. You know me, you know what we went through during the 19th Congress as part of the quad comm, as part of the blue [ribbon committee], as part of the good gov[ernment committee]. So I think it should no longer be asked why I am endorsing this fourth impeachment complaint,” he said.

Ortega and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. endorsed the fourth complaint filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera on Feb. 18, just hours after Duterte announced that she will run for president in 2028.

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