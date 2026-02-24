Engr. John Gino: From national quizzer to topnotcher

Engr. John Lester Grino, Top 2 of the February 2026 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination (MELE). | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While many may fear complex calculations, a young Cebuano engineer considers these as challenges that are worth solving.

Engr. John Lester Gino, a 23-year-old resident of Aloguinsan, Cebu, proved his mastery of formulas and figures after placing second in the February 2026 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination (MELE).

Long before earning his place among the country’s topnotchers, Gino was already making a name on the national stage. In October 2024, he and his team were crowned champions of the 14th PSME National Quiz Bowl Contest.

READ: Cebuano topnotcher and former market helper receives P50,000 incentive

This feat, was just one of the many accolades Gino has earned throughout his college years as a quiz bowler of the University of Cebu where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

He was scouted in his freshman year and began competing in his 2nd year, building ladder from local competitions to eventually, earning titles nationally.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: John Philip Minancillo, Top 1 Mechanical Engineering Board Exam

Being a national quizzer, Gino said, gave him an edge while preparing for the board exam.

“Nakahatag gyud ug advantage sa akoa ang pag apil sa quiz bowl. Dako kaayog tabang kay ma advance kaayo ka. Inig abot nimo sa review center, kato na lang extra topics na wala nimo ma cover pag college imo trabahuon,” he told CDN Digital.

(Joining quiz bowls gave me an advantage. It helped me to become very advanced. When you get to the review center, you only needed to work on extra topics that were not covered when you were in college.)

Gino said that during his early years in college, they were already tasked to tackle topics fit for those in senior level, which he considered an advantage during the board exam.

That early immersion in advanced concepts did not just prepare him for competitions, it also prepared him for the licensure examination that followed.

Engr. John Lester Gino mentors Mechanical Engineering students during a speaking session as a national quizzer. | Photo courtesy of Lakandiwa

Topnotcher’s routine

Despite his competitive background, preparing for the MELE still required a structured and consistent routine. Gino followed a very disciplined review schedule.

Being a quizzer allowed him to skip the early phase of the review program, giving him the freedom to build a structured schedule for himself.

He would wake up at 7 a.m. and study until 12 noon. Does he eat? “Ako pamahaw is para maka-save ko og time, samtang gatuon magkaon nalang pud ko,” he recalled. (To save time, I eat breakfast while I study.)

After taking a one-hour break for lunch, he would resume studying from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. He makes it a point to turn off the lights at 10 p.m.

During refresher sessions, when he was required to be at the review center, he adapted his routine to accommodate the schedule without losing focus or consistency.

As a quizzer, his forte was problem-solving. But knowing that board exams also include term-based questions, he made sure to compensate by doing his own research and digging deeper into concepts and theories.

“Once you understand the concept behind sa kana imo gigamit ng mga formula sa solving, dako og probability na once makaatubang ka og elements or terms na question is ma answer rajud nimo,” he explained.

(Once you understand the concept behind the formula that you are using, there is a big probability that you will also be able to answer the questions on elements or terms.)

And while he follows a very strict routine, Gino said he would also made sure to take short breaks to play mobile games like Mobile Legends to avoid burnout.

Not the result he wanted

When the board exam results were released and his name appeared as the second placer, many celebrated what they considered an extraordinary achievement.

For Gino, however, the moment came with mixed emotions. He admitted he was not entirely happy at first because he was aiming for the top spot.

“While I was in college, I was surrounded by peers in quizzers na mana og take sa board exam kay na top 1 pud, so mao nakaingon ko na basin makaya nako,” he explained.

(While I was in college, I was surrounded by peers in quizzers who already took the board exam and made it to the top 1, so I told my self that I can also do the same.)

He added, “Nag aim ko but I think dili gyud para sa akoa.” (I was aiming for it, but I guess it was not meant for me.)

Gino said he felt somewhat disappointed at first, not because second place was unimportant, but because he knew how much he had invested in his goal of making it to the top of the board exam.

But his disappointment did not last long.

Engr. John Lester Gino (center) graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Cebu in this photo with his family. | Contributed photo

Seeing the reactions of his family, mentors, friends, and supporters quickly shifted his perspective.

“Na accept nako pag kita nako ang reaction sa mga taw na lipay kaayo sila na na achieve nako ni. So dapat sa ako self, malipay sad gyud ko kay sila nalipay gyud nako,” he said.

(I was able to accept it after I saw the reaction of people who were very happy with what I have achieved. So, I said to my self that I should also be happy.)

The reactions he received, especially from his family, eased whatever doubts he initially felt, considering that they were his primary motivators throughout his review journey.

Message to future takers

“Continue to study. But don’t just study normally. If you want to be a topnotcher, your preparation has to be more intense,” Gino said.

He gave emphasis on the importance of building a strong foundation, particularly in understanding the concepts and theories behind every formula especially given the evolving trends of board examinations today.

As he puts it, “Dili lang dapat sa (You should not only focus on) solving, especially with the trend of board exams now. Helpful pud nga magbasa-basa og (if you also read) different references. Balance both solving and terms.”

For those who wish to take up engineering as their program in college, he also shared a piece of advice for them. “Ang pagsulod sa engineering di gyud basta-basta. Mao nang wala pa ka nakasulod, dapat naka-decide na daan if makaya nimo or if dili.”

(Engineering is not easy. It is important to make a sound decision if you are up to the challenge before enrolling in the program.)

In addition, Gino stressed that passion matters the most. “If mao gyud imo calling, kung mao imo kalipay ug mao imo ganahan buhaton in the future, mao na ang primary. Kung napugos lang ka, mura niyag ma burden ang imong course.”

(If that is your calling, that is what makes you happy, and that is what you wanted to do in the future, then that should be the primary consideration. If you are forced to do it, the course will just become a burden for you.)

For Gino, understanding your passion and maintaining discipline are the keys to not only surviving but thriving in engineering.

From a freshman scouted into quiz competitions to a national topnotcher, Gino proved that he belong amongst the best.