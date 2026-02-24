No more patronage: DPWH to reassign field officials based on merit

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon holds a press conference on September 1, 2025.| Photo by Marianne Bermudez/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started implementing a merit and performance-based reassignment of officials in its field offices nationwide “in the interest of promoting transparency, accountability and innovation.”

The move will affect all regional directors, assistant regional directors, district engineers and assistant district engineers.

“No more patronage. Proper and prompt maintenance of roads and bridges, completion of pending projects, and on-time completion of projects will be the bases for promotion and appointments,” Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said in a statement on Monday.

READ: No flood control budget in Central Visayas for 2026 – DPWH

In Department Order No. 18, series of 2026 dated Feb. 19, Dizon said the following criteria would be considered in the reassignment of officials: technical performance or the timeliness and quality of projects, among others; planning performance; and ratings for the following: environmental and social safeguards compliance, financial management, procurement management and resolution of stakeholders’ complaints.

Another consideration would be the findings and rulings in any pending criminal or administrative cases against the officials concerned.

READ: 4th Cebu bridge linking Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu: DPWH to begin work this year

Dizon said in his order that to prevent their involvement in partisan politics or familiarity with stakeholders in their area of assignment, DPWH officials who have exceeded the tenure limit for their respective posts would be prioritized for reassignment.

As stated in his order, regional and assistant regional directors may serve for only up to five years, while district and assistant district engineers may serve for just up to three years.

Several former DPWH officials have been linked to anomalous flood control projects that have led to the filing of charges against them.

They include former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, former Bulacan first district engineer Henry Alcantara and assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez.

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