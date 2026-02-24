Cebu City’s Freedom Park considered for heritage status

The 2,000-square-meter Freedom Park in downtown Cebu City has been restored to its old, 1600s look, complete with an obelisk in the center. | Inquirer.net file photo by Emmanuelle Sawit

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A proposal has been raised urging the local government to formally recognize the Freedom Park at the Carbon Public Market as a protected heritage site following its restoration.

During an executive session on Monday, Feb. 23, Councilor Joel Garganera delivered a privilege speech seeking official recognition of the park’s historical and civic importance to Cebu City.

“This initiative is more than a simple improvement of public space. It reflects a deeper mindfulness of Cebu City’s heritage, usa ka pagpangga sa atong kabilin (care for our heritage) and a clear intention to preserve the places that shaped our identity as Cebuanos,” he said.

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A place for free expression, livelihood

Garganera highlighted how the park has long served as a public gathering space where residents met to discuss issues and express their positions.

He cited a rally on February 22 that raised issues surrounding the Carbon Market as proof that the park is reclaiming its role in civic engagement.

READ: Cebu City Freedom Park will reopen in October

“It was refreshing to see the space once again used for what it was truly meant for: giving people a place to speak, to assemble, and to voice their concerns,” he said.

The councilor also acknowledged that the park was once known as the center of the city’s flower trade, with vendors occupying the space for decades.

READ: Council to probe Carbon agreement in closed-door session

Following the park’s restoration in 2022, he noted how the vendors were “properly and thoughtfully relocated” to the Carbon Market Interim Building.

People or place?

During the session, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña questioned whether the project should prioritize people or heritage.

READ: Cebu’s Freedom Park comes full circle

Osmeña was referring to the joint venture agreement (JVA) between Cebu City and Cebu2World Development Inc., a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp, concerning the redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market. The JVA also included plans for the restoration of Freedom Park.

The partnership has faced longstanding public criticism, particularly from vendors who fear displacement and the potential loss of their livelihoods due to the redevelopment.

In response, Garganera said that the park was restored for the benefit of the public while ensuring vendors were accommodated in their new spaces.

“This careful transition ensures that livelihoods are protected while reclaiming the open grounds of Freedom Park as a public green space,” he said in his speech.

He added that concerns related to the Carbon Market’s redevelopment will be discussed separately during the City Council session set on March 17.

Freedom Park as a heritage site

Meanwhile, Garganera proposed that the Freedom Park be included in the city’s Heritage Month activities and the annual Gabii sa Kabilin tour.

He also urged the City Tourism Commission and the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO) to install educational markers highlighting the park’s history.

The proposal further calls on the Mayor’s Office to convene the Cebu City Heritage District Council, in coordination with the CHAO, to discuss long-term restoration and conservation plans.

Freedom Park, along Magallanes Street across the University of San Jose-Recoletos and the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, is a well-known gathering spot and marketplace for Cebuanos. It reopened to the public in October 2022 after extensive restoration.

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