Mingla firm speaks up on suspension vs Enad, 11 others

Municipal Hall of Minglanilla | Wikicommons Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The earth-hauling firm whose complaint led to the one-year preventive suspension of 12 Minglanilla officials, including Mayor Rajiv Enad, has welcomed the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Minglanilla-based company Jomara has spoken up, weeks after the anti-graft body ordered the suspension of the officials over administrative charges. They received a copy of the Ombudsman’s ruling on February 12.

In a statement sent to reporters, the company welcomed the decision of the Ombudsman to rule in its favor. At the same time, they rejected claims by the suspended officials that the complaint was driven by private interest.

READ: EXPLAINER: 12 Minglanilla officials suspended; what’s next?

“Such a narrow characterization overlooks the broader considerations at stake,” the firm said.

On February 2, the Ombudsman found Enad and 11 other municipal officials guilty of oppression and grave abuse of authority for blocking Jomara’s business permits and safety plans, which the company said had already been approved by national experts.

The case stemmed from a dispute between Jomara and the municipal government over the company’s business permits and safety clearances for its operations in Sitio Napo, Barangay Guindarohan.

Jomara had applied for and secured clearances from national government agencies for its earth-moving and hauling activities in the area, which has been classified as high-risk due to its terrain and environmental conditions.

The company maintained that its operational and safety plans had already been reviewed and approved by technical experts at the national level.

However, the Minglanilla municipal government blocked or refused to process and recognize the firm’s permits and related documents, citing safety concerns.

Jomara, on the other hand, accused the officials of acting arbitrarily and selectively, prompting them to take legal action.

“The respondents’ actions under review were not merely isolated but carried direct consequences that undermined due process and accountability, ultimately affecting the safety and security of the concerned individuals and residents of Sitio Napo, Guindarohan,” the firm added.

Aside from Enad, those suspended include Vice Mayor Elanito Peña and all members of the Sangguniang Bayan, including councilors from the previous term.

Enad and his camp had defended their actions, saying they acted out of safety concerns. However, the Ombudsman ruled that the municipal government acted “selectively.”

In its 25-page decision, the anti-graft body noted that while the council blocked Jomara’s operations, it allowed two other farms to continue operating in the same high-risk area, despite those farms having been flagged for unsafe practices.

Jomara said it is now awaiting the outcome of separate criminal cases it filed against the same officials.

“JOMARA is prepared to present all relevant facts and considerations before the proper legal forum, where they can be evaluated objectively and in accordance with due process of the law,” the company said.

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