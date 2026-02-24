Metro Cebu Expressway: DPWH resumes repairs on Naga stretch

Progress of Metro Cebu Expressway in southern Cebu as of February 2021. | Photo from DPWH Sec. Mark Villar

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has resumed rehabilitation of Segment 3A of the Metro Cebu Expressway and is targeting its completion by July 2026.

The 4.55-kilometer stretch, located in Naga City, suffered structural damage after landslides and soil movement affected the area in previous years.

Construction activities restarted after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) partially lifted a cease and desist order issued in 2024 over environmental and safety concerns.

READ: Metro Cebu Expressway: DPWH to complete Naga stretch by June

DPWH-7 Assistant Regional Director Nonato Paylado said repair and completion works have begun following the agency’s clearance to proceed.

“We are now initiating the rehabilitation. It is ongoing,” Paylado told reporters after the Usapang Budget Natin forum on February 20, 2026.

Challenges stalling rehab

Public Works Secretary Vivencio Dizon earlier inspected ongoing stabilization works at Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an in Naga City, where a road section collapsed in October 2023 due to heavy rains and unstable soil.

READ: Capitol to lobby national funding for P94-B Metro Cebu Expressway

Segment 3A, which stretches from Naga City to Minglanilla, is part of the 56.94-kilometer Metro Cebu Expressway. The project has faced years of delay due to right-of-way issues and environmental compliance challenges.

Funding constraints also slowed progress, with right-of-way budgets from previous years left unused because affected properties had not been acquired.

READ: DPWH gets 40% less than desired budget for 2026

While DPWH manages Segment 3A, the Cebu Provincial Government oversees Segments 1, 2, and 3B, planning alternative approaches like a public-private partnership.

Officials said they remain hopeful that completing the segment this year will help ease traffic flow between Cebu City and neighboring towns.

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