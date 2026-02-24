Pam Baricuatro: Duterte belongs home, not at ICC

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and former President Rodrigo Duterte. | File photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, former President Rodrigo Duterte “should be home with his family” and does not deserve to be detained and tried before the International Criminal Court (ICC), as she addressed questions about her message to the former chief executive.

Baricuatro on Tuesday, February 25, made the remarks when asked if she had any message for Duterte amid proceedings linked to the ICC’s investigation into his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

“It’s painful to see a former president out there in prison. I really am against that. I wish he could just come home and be with his country,” she told reporters in a briefing.

READ: Baricuatro pushes back vs critics, reiterates ‘color-blind’ stance

This is not the first time the governor expressed her opposition to Duterte being subjected to trial before the Hague-based tribunal.

When she was still a gubernatorial candidate in the May 2025 elections, she joined in the nationwide calls to bring the beleaguered former President home.

READ: Pam welcomes Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

The ICC has been investigating alleged crimes against humanity in connection with the previous administration’s war on drugs, which drew both domestic support and international criticism.

The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019 during Duterte’s term, but the court has maintained that it retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

Baricuatro did not delve into the legal specifics of the case but emphasized what she described as Duterte’s years of service in government and her belief that he deserves to be with his family.

“He already served the country. He should be with his family,” she said.

The governor’s comments also come amid mounting criticism from some Diehard Duterte Supporters (DDS), who earlier described her response to the announcement of Vice President Sara Duterte to run for President as “restrained” and “conservative.”

Some supporters had expected Baricuatro to take a more aggressive and vocal stance in defending both the former president and the Vice President, especially given her political ties to the Duterte family.

The Dutertes had endorsed Baricuatro’s gubernatorial bid. While not considered a primary factor, many experts believed that the support from the former first family had contributed to her victory.

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