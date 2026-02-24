The International Travel Festival 2026 brings the carnival of travel back to Cebu

After a year that tested Cebu’s resilience, the return of the International Travel Festival (ITF) 2026 feels timely and necessary. Set on March 13 to 15, 2026 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, the 11th edition of the region’s biggest consumer travel fair comes with more than just discounted fares and curated packages. It arrives with a message of collaboration, recovery, and renewed confidence in Cebu’s tourism industry.

Through shared vision and cooperation, the International Travel Festival becomes a platform of hope for Cebu’s communities and the journeys still waiting to unfold.

With over 100 exhibitors and nearly 200 booths from airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, travel agencies, visa specialists, and tourism boards, ITF 2026 once again gathers the global travel scene under one roof. But this year, the conversation goes beyond wanderlust. It centers on how tourism can directly uplift communities and help rebuild the local economy.

A milestone year anchored on collaboration

During the press conference at Radisson Blu Cebu, organizers and government officials underscored the deeper purpose behind the Carnival of Travel theme.

“Today is a celebration, today we celebrate a milestone. Eleven years in the making. ITF has grown into an awaited travel fair in the region,” Thannya Pino of MyEventology welcomed the guests and partners with these words, setting the tone for ITF 2026. She acknowledged the collective effort behind the festival’s growth, emphasizing that its success has always been shared.

Photo from Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office Facebook Page

“To our sponsors and exhibitors who fuel this endeavor, you bring the world closer to Cebu. This 2026, we are mounting a dynamic showcase of deals and strengthened collaboration with public and private stakeholders.”

ITF’s evolution over the past decade has been driven not only by attractive travel offers but by partnerships that connect industry players directly with the public. In a time when the tourism sector continues to navigate challenges, that direct connection matters more than ever.

Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Rowena Montecillo reinforced this point, framing ITF as a symbol of possibility. “This is a celebration of possibilities, bringing dreamers and creators all united to one shared belief about travel.”

Photo from Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office Facebook Page

She described how ITF began as a way to connect the tourism industry directly to the public, calling it “a platform of hope which reminds us that tourism thrives when stakeholders collaborate.” In the context of a challenging year for Cebu, that collaboration becomes not just an ideal, but a necessity.

Montecillo also linked ITF to the Cebu Provincial Tourism Roadmap, a 10 year plan aimed at rebranding and strengthening Cebu’s tourism identity. The roadmap focuses on tighter collaboration between private operators and public stakeholders, with a clear goal of promoting all 51 towns and cities across the province.

Encouraging travellers to explore beyond the usual destinations, she highlighted how supporting local enterprises across the province can create a ripple effect that benefits entire communities. ITF, in this sense, becomes more than a marketplace. It becomes a bridge between local stories and global opportunities.

What awaits travellers at ITF 2026

For three days, ITF transforms Cebu into a hub of global travel opportunities. Visitors can expect exclusive deals, curated packages, and on site promotions from airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, travel agencies, visa specialists, and tourism boards. Whether planning a local escape or an international adventure, travellers will find options tailored to different budgets and travel styles.

Ahead of the main event, the Cebu Travel Exchange on March 12 gathers tourism professionals for its eighth edition of business to business networking. It sets the groundwork for partnerships that extend beyond the festival floor.

On March 13 and 14, Tourism Students Day brings youthful energy into the mix, featuring competitions in tour guiding, quiz bowls, and cultural performances, the event showcases Cebu’s brightest tourism and hospitality students, reminding everyone that the future of the industry is already in capable hands.

ITF Food City runs throughout the three days, offering everything from beloved local lechon to international comfort food. It provides a warm and familiar space where conversations continue over shared meals, reflecting how food and travel often go hand in hand.

The festival concludes on the morning of March 15 with ITF Family Day. Beginning with a Eucharistic celebration and followed by activities for children, it shifts the focus to faith, gratitude, and togetherness, reinforcing the community spirit at the heart of the event.

Founded in 2014, ITF has grown into the region’s premier consumer travel event. Yet its true impact goes beyond numbers. By creating a direct link between the tourism industry and the public, ITF reinforces the idea that recovery and growth are collective efforts.

As Cebu charts its next chapter, ITF 2026 stands as both a celebration and a call to action. In the words of Montecillo, tourism thrives when stakeholders collaborate. Through shared vision and cooperation, the International Travel Festival becomes a platform of hope for Cebu’s communities and the journeys still waiting to unfold.

Stay tuned for exclusive deals and promos for your dream travel destination at ITF 2026 this March 13 to 15, 2026 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.