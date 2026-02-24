Cebu City marks 89th Charter Day with rites

Cebu City officials led a wreath-laying ceremony at Plaza Sugbo on Tuesday, February 24, as part of the city’s 89th Charter Day celebration. | CDN Digital photo / Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City marked its 89th Charter Day on Tuesday, February 24, with a wreath-laying ceremony and Mass at Plaza Sugbo, honoring the city’s charter and the leaders who shaped its growth since 1937.

The commemoration opened with a Eucharistic Mass presided over by Rev. Fr. Josephus Remonde, followed by the ceremonial wreath-laying led by Mayor Nestor Archival, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña — represented by his chief of staff Raymund Paul Taboada — and Cebu City Police Office Director PCol. George Ylanan.

Charter Day, observed every February 24, marks the city’s political autonomy under Commonwealth Act No. 58, which granted Cebu its cityhood status in 1937. The occasion is declared a special non-working holiday in Cebu City.

READ: Cebu City to mark 89th Charter Day on Feb. 24

‘Legacy lives for every Cebuano’

In his message, Archival paid tribute to the late Don Vicente Rama, widely regarded as the “Father of Cebu City” for authoring the city’s charter.

“A leader whose vision transformed our town into a proud and progressive city,” Archival said, describing the charter as “not just a document, but a responsibility we live every day.”

READ: Cebu City at 89: A city tested by tragedies, sustained by faith

He urged city officials and employees to lead with “integrity, unity, and love for our beloved city,” adding, “The legacy lives for every Cebuano.”

Osmeña, who was unable to attend due to prior out-of-town commitments, sent his message through Taboada. He emphasized that Cebu City’s progress was built on leadership grounded in discipline, accountability, and principle.

READ: Cebu City Charter Day bonus unlikely due to budget deficit — Archival

“In government, the real measure of our work is not what is seen, but what is felt by the people we serve,” Osmeña’s message read, citing safer streets, faster services, and restored public trust as benchmarks of effective governance.

He reminded city officials that they are “stewards of a city with a proud past, a working present, and a future that depends on how well we do our jobs today.”

Former mayors absent

Despite earlier announcements that former city mayors had been invited, none attended the morning rites.

Archival previously said former mayors, including Raymond Alvin Garcia and Michael Rama, were invited to join the ceremony, describing their presence as important to the commemoration.

Evening testimonial dinner, awards

The celebration will culminate in a testimonial dinner and awarding ceremony at 6 p.m.

The city government will confer awards to outstanding individuals and institutions in recognition of their contributions to Cebu City’s development.

This year’s Outstanding Individuals are Nilo Ferrater Rusiana and Elreen Ann Ando. Posthumous awards will be conferred on Max Sherwin Limpag, Errol “Budoy” Marabiles, Rosario Chua, and Dr. Rosa Carmen Tenazas.

Outstanding Institutions to be recognized are the Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise, Mayari Animal Rescue Organization Inc., the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer, and Roble Shipping Inc.

In addition, several recipients will receive the Mayor’s Special Awards.

According to the city government, 10 plaques will be given to Charter Day awardees, while 80 plaques are allocated for the Mayor’s Special Awardees.

Budget and related activities

Archival earlier disclosed that the total estimated budget for the 89th Charter Day activities is P3,558,500.

Of this amount, P682,500 is allocated for the wreath-laying ceremony, covering audio-visual requirements, staging, meals, and the ceremonial wreath. The testimonial dinner carries a projected cost of P2,611,000, which includes production expenses, food and venue packages, and plaques for awardees.

An additional P265,000 is earmarked for the installation and printing of frames for the Charter Day photo exhibit.

Ahead of the main celebration, the city government held a PRAISE (Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence) activity organized by the Human Resource Development Office on February 20. A “History of Charter” photo exhibit also opened at Ayala Center Cebu.

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