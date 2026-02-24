EDSA People Power: PRO-7 deploys nearly 3,400 police

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) uniformed personnel | Police Regional Office 7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has deployed nearly 3,400 police personnel across the region to secure public assemblies and key areas ahead of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Wednesday, February 25.

The heightened security posture comes as authorities anticipate public gatherings tied to the “Trillion Peso March,” with police bracing for increased activity in major urban areas and traditional convergence points throughout Central Visayas.

READ: The curious case of the vanishing holiday – what happened to the EDSA People Power Holiday?

Heightened security

According to PRO-7, personnel have already been positioned in identified areas of concern, including major thoroughfares, public plazas, and critical infrastructure, as part of region-wide preventive security operations.

The deployment follows standing directives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership to ensure public safety during nationally significant events, particularly those expected to draw demonstrations or mass participation.

Police units have been placed on full alert status to allow rapid response to any security concern that may arise during the anniversary activities.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan said the scale of the deployment reflects the need to balance public safety with the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, especially amid anticipated protests and commemorative activities.

He said police officers on the ground have been reminded to observe maximum tolerance and professionalism, stressing that they are expected to remain neutral, disciplined, and restrained while performing their duties during public assemblies.

READ: Edsa at 40: Filipinos want democracy to curb poverty, inequality

Deployment as preventative measure

Police officials also said that the presence of uniformed personnel is intended as a preventive measure rather than a show of force, with officers instructed to avoid unnecessary confrontation and to de-escalate tensions should situations arise.

To support the deployment, PRO-7 has intensified coordination with local government units, force multipliers, and other stakeholders to ensure that security measures remain calibrated and orderly, particularly in areas where large crowds are expected.

Maranan reiterated that police respect the right of citizens to express their views and assemble peacefully, but encouraged organizers and participants to comply with existing laws and procedures, including securing permits from local authorities, to help ensure the safety of both demonstrators and the general public.

Authorities said the regional police command will continue monitoring developments and adjust deployments as needed, with the goal of maintaining peace and order while allowing the anniversary of the 1986 EDSA uprising to be commemorated without incident across Central Visayas.

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