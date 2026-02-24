Limpag, Marabiles among 89th Charter Day awardees

Musician Errol “Budoy” Marabiles (left) and journalist Max Sherwin Limpag (right) will receive posthumous Outstanding Individual awards at Cebu City’s 89th Charter Day celebration.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Cebuanos who recently passed away — journalist Max Sherwin Limpag and musician Errol “Budoy” Marabiles — will be posthumously honored as Outstanding Individuals during Cebu City’s 89th Charter Day celebration.

The recognition will be formally conferred during the testimonial dinner and awarding ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, the culmination of the city’s Charter Day rites.

Limpag, who died on November 18, 2025, at 49, will receive a posthumous award under the categories of Environment, Heritage, and Journalism. Marabiles, who passed away on December 4, 2025, at 54, will be honored for Culture, Music, and Community Advocacy.

READ: Cebu City to mark 89th Charter Day on Feb. 24

Their inclusion in this year’s roster of awardees comes barely three months after their respective deaths. The honor highlights their lasting contributions to Cebu’s civic and cultural life.

Aside from Limpag and Marabiles, four other individuals will be recognized as Outstanding Individuals of the 89th Charter Day.

READ: Max Limpag, acclaimed watchdog of church and state, laid to rest

Nilo Ferrater Rusiana will be honored for Culture and Heritage – Sacred Music, while Elreen Ann Ando will receive recognition in Sports (Weightlifting).

Three more posthumous awards will be conferred on Rosario Chua for Literacy, Education, and Public Service, and Dr. Rosa Carmen Tenazas for Culture and Heritage – Archaeology.

Outstanding Institutions to be recognized are the Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise, Mayari Animal Rescue Organization Inc., the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer, and Roble Shipping Inc.

In addition, the city government will confer 85 Mayor’s Special Awards for 2026 on various public officials, civic leaders, professionals, and organizations.

READ: Musician, ‘PBB’ alum Budoy Marabiles dies at 54

Part of Charter Day rites

The awarding ceremony forms part of Cebu City’s 89th Charter Day observance, which began Tuesday morning with a Eucharistic Mass and wreath-laying ceremony at Plaza Sugbo.

Charter Day, observed every February 24, commemorates Cebu’s cityhood under Commonwealth Act No. 58 in 1937 and is declared a special non-working holiday in the city.

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