No Charter Day bonus for 2026, Archival confirms

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. | CDN Digital photo / Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. on Tuesday officially confirmed that Cebu City government employees will not receive a Charter Day bonus this year.

In an interview shortly after the morning rites for the 89th Charter Day at Plaza Sugbo, Archival put to rest weeks of speculation on the cash incentive

“Wala lage tay Charter Day bonus. Kinahanglan mo makasabot,” he said.

(We do not have a Charter Day bonus. You have to understand that.)

READ: Tumulak: Charter Day bonus set at zero in 2026 budget

The mayor explained that bonuses granted in the past two years were denied by state auditors and may still be subject to repayment.

“Last two years gi-deny. Pabayron tanan empleyado sa ilang nadawat. Karon wala gyud ta. Lisod kaayo akong pugson aron ingnon nga nakahatag ta, nga naa tay savings bisan wala. Ang mga tawo nga gitagaan ipabalik man gihapon, so what’s the use. Mao rana atong punto,” he added.

READ: Cebu City Charter Day bonus unlikely due to budget deficit — Archival

(Last year, it was denied. All of the employees who received the cash will have to repay it. This time, there is none. It would be very difficult on my part if I force the release of bonuses even if we don’t have savings. Those who will receive will eventually be asked to return the money, so what’s the point. That is what I’m trying to say.)

From ‘unlikely’ to final decision

Archival had earlier said the release of a Charter Day bonus was “unlikely,” pending final audit and budget review.

READ: Cebu City at 89: A city tested by tragedies, sustained by faith

He previously warned that granting monetary incentives despite insufficient savings could result in a Notice of Suspension or Notice of Disallowance from the Commission on Audit (COA), which may require employees to return the amount received and could expose approving officials to administrative liability.

According to recent audit reports, the city incurred a P91-million deficit from January to December 2025, tightening fiscal space for additional expenditures.

Zero allocation in 2026 budget

The decision not to grant the bonus was also reflected in the approved 2026 annual budget.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the City Council’s budget committee, earlier confirmed that the allocation for the annual Charter Day service incentive was deliberately set at zero due to unresolved COA findings on previous releases.

Audit Observation Memoranda had flagged the Charter Day incentives granted in 2023 and 2024, which could lead to formal disallowances if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Under COA rules, once a Notice of Disallowance is issued, recipients may be required to refund the amounts, while officials who authorized the release could face sanctions.

No supplemental budget yet

Tumulak also clarified in a previous interview that a supplemental budget cannot be sourced from projected savings.

Savings may only be declared if departments discontinue or cancel previously approved projects, freeing up appropriated funds. This scenario is unlikely in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

“As of now, it would be premature to declare savings,” he said.

He appealed for employees’ understanding and stressed that the decision was made “for their protection and for the city.”

A break from tradition

February 24 marks Cebu City’s Charter Day, commemorating its establishment as a chartered city in 1937 under Commonwealth Act No. 58. The occasion is observed as a special non-working holiday in the city.

In previous years, the city government customarily granted employees a one-day service incentive bonus as part of the celebration.

This year, however, Archival said fiscal discipline and compliance with audit rules took precedence.

“Lisod man pugson kung wala gyud,” he said.

(If would be very difficult for us to force it.)

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