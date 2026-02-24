Bohol student salutes farmers during career guidance event

MEANINGFUL CAREER. Renz Dalagdagan, a student dresses as a farmer during a career guidance activity, drawing praise online for underscoring that farming is no easy feat. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While many students chose to dress up as engineers, doctors, and lawyers during the school’s career guidance program, one student in Bohol took a different path.

Renz Dalagdagan, a student from Mayor Pablo O. Lim Memorial High School in Valencia, Bohol, paid homage to one of the community’s most vital workers.

His schoolmate captured him in a farmer’s attire.

READ: Davao produce in Mandaue under agriculture program

“Sakit palandungon nga ang farmers ubos kaayo sa pagtan-aw sa uban pero proud ko sa akong gipili na propesyon,” the student said in his introduction.

(It hurts to think that others belittle farmers but I am proud of the profession I chose.)

Cagatin added: “Proud pod ko mosulti na ug walay farmers, di mo kakaon og bahaw (I am also proud to say that without farmers, you would not be able to eat rice).”

Farmers: real-life heroes

Sweet Honey Igagamao, the student who recorded the video, also addressed farmers in the caption of her TikTok post.

“Nakakalungkot na mababa ang pagtingin ng marami sa inyo, but you are our real-life heroes. Kayo ang dahilan kung bakit may laman ang hapag-kainan namin,” she wrote.

(It is sad that many look down on you… You are the reason we have something to serve on our tables.)

READ: Cebu Provincial Capitol launches agri-fishery livelihood programs

She also offered words to students saying, “don’t be aftraid to choose a path that others might look down on. Hindi ‘dogshow’ ang agrikultura; it is a noble calling.”

(Agriculture is not a dogshow.)

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, drew praise from netizens, with one saying, “Respect the hands that feed you. Honor the farmers—because their work feeds the nation.

Cheers from agriculture students

Agriculture students also flooded the comment section. They said they never regretted their chosen field.

One agriculture student wrote, “Sana marami pang interested, I swear super worth it, kada binhing itinatanim namin kasama don yung pangarap na hindi maubusan ng ihahain sa bawat hapag ang bawat pamilya at tahanan.”

(We hope more people will be interested in the degree program. I swear it is super worthwhile; each seed that we plant comes with the hope that each family, each home would not run out of food on the table.)

As the video continues to circulate online, it has sparked conversations about the importance of respecting and uplifting local farmers.

Farming is no easy work. Dalagdagan’s meaningful choice during the school’s career guidance program reminds us that this profession should neither be overlooked nor forgotten.

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