Pacquiao-Mayweather 2 set Sept. 19, shocks boxing world

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather after their fight in 2010. | AP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Legendary boxers Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather shocked the world after announcing their long-awaited rematch on Sept. 19, at the famous “Sphere” in Las Vegas.

The pro bout will stream live on Netflix and will serve as the first boxing event to be staged at the Sphere, the high-tech venue just off the Strip.

Both nearing their 50s, Mayweather and Pacquiao already hinted their rematch months back.

READ: Pacquiao, Provodnikov set for April 18 exhibition in Las Vegas

Mayweather, announced his intention to end a nine-year retirement from competitive boxing, while Pacquiao, who fought for a world title last year announced an exhibition match against Russian Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18 in the second bout of his comeback.

Details on the weight class and number of rounds for the rematch have yet to be announced. The two icons will meet again 11 years after Mayweather earned a unanimous decision over Pacquiao in their 2015 showdown.

READ: Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch: Pacman wants fight to push through

The bout was historic in magnitude and had broken many records including the pay-per-view numbers.

It was also one of the biggest “what ifs” in boxing after Pacquiao revealed post fight that he fought with a shoulder injury.

Mayweather retired in 2017 after stopping Conor McGregor to finish his career at 50-0. Since then, he has taken part in lucrative exhibition bouts against social media personalities and other non-traditional opponents.

On the other hand, Pacquiao, retired in 2021 after running for president. He returned to the ring shortly after his Senate defeat, battling WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a majority draw in an attempt to become the oldest 147-pound world champion.

On paper, Pacquiao sports a record of 62 wins, eight defeats, three draws, with 39 knockouts. Mayweather holds a 50-0 slate with 27 knockouts.

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