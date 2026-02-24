Total lunar eclipse visible in PH on March 3

The moon shines over Mexico City during a total lunar eclipse, in Mexico City, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MANILA, Philippines — The moon will be totally eclipsed in Manila and other parts of the country on Tuesday, March 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In an advisory Monday, Pagasa invited the public to observe the night sky on March 3 as a total lunar eclipse will happen for about 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

The moon will be eclipsed in totality starting 7:04 p.m. until 8:03 p.m., with the maximum eclipse happening at 7:34 p.m.

A lunar eclipse happens during a full moon when the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting the earth’s shadow upon the moon.

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“During the maximum eclipse, the Umbral shadow cast by the Earth will obscure 100% of the Moon’s disk,” Pagasa said.

“This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as a BLOOD MOON, as it appears red during the eclipse due to the way Earth’s atmosphere filters and scatters sunlight,” it added.

The state weather bureau released a table detailing the visibility and timing of the total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026.

The eclipse will be completely visible over Eastern Asia, Australia, the Central Pacific, and most of the Americas.

No special equipment is needed to observe the phenomenon. Pagasa explained that unlike a solar eclipse, watching the lunar eclipse is safe even just with the naked eye.

“The total lunar eclipse is very easy to observe. A modest pair of binoculars will provide an excellent view of the Moon’s surface, but not required,” it said.

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