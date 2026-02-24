CBRT planners eye stations at SRP before WB loan expires

A view of Cebu City’s South Road Properties | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With its World Bank loan set to expire in September 2026 and the first segment of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) nearing completion, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is seeking Cebu City Government approval to build additional stations and road infrastructure at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The proposed Capitol Station remains under review. The request shows the agency’s push to secure critical southern segment components before funding deadlines lapse.

READ: Cebu BRT launch eyed in March 2026; panel says route ‘not ready’

In a letter dated February 20, DOTr Undersecretary Mark Steven Co Pastor asked Mayor Nestor Archival to approve CBRT developments along the Cebu City Government–Filinvest Land Inc. joint venture property at the SRP.

The proposal includes the construction of a 2.70-kilometer loop road that will host four stations and dedicated BRT lanes intended to integrate the system into the rapidly developing SRP district.

Road expansion, four stations

Under the plan, the road development will include one dedicated BRT lane with four stations (SRP 3 to SRP 6), two mixed-traffic lanes (one per direction), designated bicycle lanes, planting strips, and upgraded sidewalks with drainage improvements and street lighting.

The DOTr said the existing road needs widening to accommodate these components and ensure “safe, efficient, and effective” BRT operations.

READ: CBRT Package 1 expected to operate in March 2026 – DOTr

Based on the proposal, around 8,726 square meters of the joint venture property and 1,479 square meters of Cebu City Government-owned land — or a total of 10,223 square meters — will be affected by the alignment.

The agency said it has coordinated the proposed alignment with Filinvest Land Inc., and that the overlap has already been incorporated into the developer’s updated site development plan.

SRP 4 and 5 flagged as priority

The DOTr also informed City Hall that it intends to construct the SRP 4 and SRP 5 bus stations before the World Bank loan closes in September 2026.

“These stations are vital components of the project, ensuring seamless transit operations within the SRP segment,” the agency said in its letter.

The SRP 4 station will include an access road composed of a BRT lane and a mixed-traffic lane parallel to the Cebu South Coastal Road.

The SRP 5 station, meanwhile, is expected to serve commuters from nearby developments such as City di Mare and Il Corso, as well as several local government offices that have relocated to the SRP area.

The DOTr added that bus station components originally planned along the Capitol–Fuente corridor will be relocated to the SRP stations for interim operations.

Earlier concerns, reduced encroachment

In an earlier letter dated October 30, 2025, the DOTr outlined issues raised during a joint visit by World Bank and DOTr officials to City Hall.

Among them was the proposed road alignment that would encroach on portions of the joint venture property, particularly along its frontage parallel to the Cebu South Coastal Road.

The agency said the new parallel road would prevent disruption of the existing traffic flow along the coastal road.

Following concerns from city officials to minimize the affected area, the DOTr said it reduced the mixed-traffic section along the coastal road from two lanes to a single lane to lessen the impact on the property.

The agency also sought the city’s assistance in finalizing the road elevation at the SRP, pending completion of the area’s drainage master plan, and reiterated the need for continued support in right-of-way acquisition for other CBRT segments.

First segment nearly complete

Earlier, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced that CBRT Package 1 has reached 97 percent completion and may begin operations in March 2026.

The remaining three percent covers “punch listing,” or final inspection and minor corrections before turnover. Dry runs will also take place prior to full public operations.

Once operational, the initial corridor — from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle — will serve up to 34,000 passengers daily.

Originally targeted for launch in the last quarter of 2025, the system’s opening suffered delays due to a series of calamities that hit Cebu from September to November.

Funding uncertainty beyond 2026

The repeated delays have affected project financing. The World Bank withdrew funding support for Packages 2 and 3, while the loan for Package 1 expires in September 2026 — the same deadline driving the DOTr’s push to fast-track the SRP stations.

Lopez said the government now explores a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme to finance the remaining phases. It will select partners through competitive bidding.

“As much as we want to depend on the government, sometimes we have to look for other avenues and explore other alternative means,” he said.

Capitol Station under review

Meanwhile, the proposed Capitol Station remains under review.

Pastor said the province has consulted the National Historical Commission of the Philippines to determine whether construction can proceed without compromising the heritage value of the area.

The Cebu Provincial Government earlier cited concerns about the station’s design. They stressed the need to preserve the historical integrity of the Capitol grounds.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said the provincial board presently reviews the project to ensure that it addresses these concerns.

Despite the pending issue, Pastor assured that CBRT Package 1 will operate even without the Capitol Station once it opens.

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