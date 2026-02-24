Charter Day Cup: RKF beats Tiger Ship Builders, to face Kuya Eric

RKF Iloilo players and coaching staff huddle after their win. | RKF Iloilo photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — RKF Iloilo outlasted a gritty Tiger Ship Builders side in a pulsating 83-80 overtime victory to clinch a finals berth in the ongoing Cebu City Charter Day Basketball Cup on Monday night, February 23, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Bannered by four-time PBA Finals MVP Arwind Santos, RKF leaned on its veteran poise to survive a determined Tiger Ship Builders squad coached by Chelito “Chakang” Caro.

READ: Charter Day Cup: Mighty Warriors, RKF march into semifinals

The semifinal clash drew a packed crowd at CCSI and delivered from start to finish. Santos turned back the clock with a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double, adding two assists, two steals, and a block. He knocked down crucial baskets late in regulation and in overtime to steady RKF when it mattered most.

Emman Calo provided solid support with 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds, including the game-tying triple in the closing seconds of regulation.

Billy Robles chipped in a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Cedrick Ablaza added 14 markers before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, former Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla exploded for a game-high 21 points, highlighted by three big triples that helped force overtime.

He also tallied five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. James Tempra and Genmar Bragais finished with 12 points apiece, while Paul Desiderio had 11.

Five lead changes

The contest featured five lead changes and five deadlocks. RKF appeared in control after building a 10-point cushion in the second half, but Tiger Ship Builders roared back.

Mantilla and Bragais drained back-to-back triples to turn a one-point deficit into a 75-70 lead with under a minute remaining.

READ: Cebu basketball: Blockout holds off Makaw in AEBC Buildrite Cup

Santos answered by attacking the rim and drawing a foul from Kent Ariar, sinking two free throws to cut the gap to three, 75-72, with 43 seconds left.

Tiger Ship Builders had a chance to close it out, but Mantilla’s hurried three-pointer missed.

Calo then buried a clutch triple on the other end to knot the score at 75-all. Bragais’ potential game-winner rimmed out, sending the thriller into overtime.

In the extra period, RKF asserted control behind consecutive three-pointers from Calo and Santos, capped by a jumper from Jaypee Belencion for an 83-75 cushion.

Mantilla tried to will Tiger Ship Builders back, knocking down a timely triple and converting two free throws to trim the deficit to three, 83-80.

But RKF held its ground in the final seconds to seal the win.

RKF now faces Kuya Eric in the winner-take-all championship match at 9 p.m.

Kuya Eric’s path to finals

Kuya Eric also needed late-game composure to escape Mighty Warriors-Sherilin, 84-83, in their semifinal rematch.

It was payback after Kuya Eric fell to the same squad in the elimination round.

Jancork Cabahug led the way with a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Froilan Mangubat registered a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Steve Nash Enriquez added 14 points and Luigi Gabisan scored 10.

Shane Menina paced Mighty Warriors with 18 points, while Raffy Celis contributed 15. Despite the loss, Mighty Warriors showed heart by clawing back from a 17-point deficit, 26-9, and pushing Kuya Eric to the brink.

The battle for third place between Mighty Warriors and Tiger Ship Builders is set at 7 p.m., ahead of the championship showdown.

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