Jimuel Pacquiao takes on Puerto Rican foe in second pro fight

Jimuel Pacquiao and his father Manny during his professional boxing debut | MP Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., the eldest son of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, is set to return to the ring for his second professional bout on February 28 at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.

The Ring announced the matchup on Tuesday, February 24, as part of the fight card organized by MP Promotions, the company founded by his father.

READ: Pacquiao-Mayweather 2 set Sept. 19, shocks boxing world

Jimuel will face Puerto Rico’s Luis Santana Figueroa in a four-round contest between two young fighters still looking to establish themselves in the pro ranks.

The 23-year-old Pacquiao made his professional debut in November 2025 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in California.

After compiling a 6-4 record in the amateurs, he settled for a four-round majority draw against American Brendan Lally in his first outing as a pro.

Now training at the famed Wild Card Boxing Club, Jimuel continues to carve out his own path while carrying one of boxing’s most recognizable surnames.

Opponent on the hunt

Santana, 29, is still searching for his first professional win.

He dropped his first two bouts against fellow Puerto Ricans Antonio Mota and Salier Miro-Avillan.

READ: Taduran-Collazo unification bout in the works

American WBO International featherweight champion Elijah Pierce, who defends his title against Lorenzo Parra will headline the program.

Also on tap is a clash between Bryce Mills and Tobias Green for the WBC Silver super lightweight belt.

Adding Filipino flavor to the event is unbeaten Filipina-American prospect Shera Mae Patricio (7-0, 3KOs), who faces Mexico’s Maribel Ramirez (15-13-4, 3KOs) in a six-round bout.

For Jimuel Pacquiao, the upcoming fight represents another step forward as he works to build experience and momentum early in his professional career.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP