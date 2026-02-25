Edsa at 40: Fuente Osmeña, 3 more Cebu sites saw People Power

Cebuanos flock to an opposition rally featuring eventual 11th President of the Philippines Corazon Aquino at the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City on Feb. 22, 1986. That was the first day of the country’s maiden Edsa People Power Revolution. | Screengrabbed from YouTube / ABC’s “This Week with David Brinkley”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before the world saw millions gather on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa), another theater of the 1986 People Power uprising opened in Cebu.

The settings include a historical city rotunda, a walled monastery and its cloister, an uptown hotel’s press room, and a military camp that once held political detainees.

READ: Edsa at 40: Meinrado Paredes recalls People Power in Fuente

As the nation marks the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Wednesday, February 25, a look back shows that its climactic scenes unfolded in Metro Manila.

But Cebu was not merely a land of spectators to the revolt. Rather, it was — as former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III would later describe — the place where the struggle to restore democracy began its “first chapter.”

Four locations in Cebu City stand as witnesses to that decisive week in February 1986.

Fuente Osmeña Circle

Where civil disobedience gathered force

On Feb. 22, 1986, just days after the Commission on Elections proclaimed Ferdinand Marcos the winner of the February 7 snap elections amid widespread allegations of fraud, Corazon “Cory” Aquino and her running mate Salvador “Doy” Laurel flew to Cebu.

At Fuente Osmeña Circle, thousands of Cebuanos gathered for a rally calling for civil disobedience — a boycott of businesses that Marcos’ cronies owned. The indignation rally reflected the sentiments of a province where the opposition movement had already gained ground even before the decisive events in Manila.

READ: Edsa at 40: Cebu to mark 1986 revolt with Mass, march, and music

Participants marched from the rotunda toward the Provincial Capitol along Osmeña Boulevard, transforming the iconic circle into a symbol of organized, peaceful resistance.

Years later, in a commemorative program held in Cebu, President Aquino III emphasized that the revolt was not confined to Edsa.

Corazon Aquino addresses Cebuanos at a rally in Fuente Osmeña, Cebu City on Feb. 22, 1986. | Screengrabbed from YouTube / ABC’s “This Week with David Brinkley”

“If we could say that the last chapter in the struggle for democracy happened on Edsa, perhaps we could say that the first chapter happened in Cebu,” he said.

He rejected suggestions that commemorations outside Metro Manila were a revision of history.

Fuente would go on to host numerous demonstrations in the post-Edsa years. Feb. 22, 1986, however, cemented its place in the narrative of democracy as the staging ground of a campaign that fused moral protest with economic pressure.

Carmelite Monastery

Fourteen hours behind the papal enclosure

The X in this photo indicates where nuns of the Order of Discalced Carmelites in Cebu City welcomed Corazon Aquino, her daughter Kris, and others during the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolt. | Photo courtesy of the Carmelite Monastery

That same night, the would-be revolutionary president sought refuge in the cloistered Carmelite Monastery in Barangay Mabolo.

After supporters urged her not to return immediately to Manila for safety reasons, Aquino, Laurel, Aquino’s 14-year-old daughter Kris, and her brother Jose “Peping” Cojuangco stayed at the monastery for about 14 hours.

To evade military agents who tailed Aquino, a decoy convoy headed toward the airport in Mactan. Meanwhile, opposition leader Antonio Cuenco drove her to the monastery in Barangay Mabolo.

The nuns made an exception to the rule of “papal enclosure” which forbids outsiders from entering the monastery. Mother Mary Aimee Ataviado, then Mother Superior, later recounted that a caller asked her around 8:30 p.m. if the nuns could shelter Aquino because she was in danger.

Aquino arrived past 9 p.m., the vehicle’s lights turned off, entering through a smaller service gate. Inside the monastery, she prayed the rosary. Around 2 a.m., loud banging on the convent’s iron gate put the nuns in a state of fear. This prompted them to consider disguising Aquino and her daughter in religious habits if soldiers forced entry.

The noise eventually ceased; those outside turned out to be supporters seeking entry.

It was also in the monastery that Aquino met key visitors. These included the then-United States consul, who assured her of protection for her return to Manila.

By 11 a.m. on February 23, she left Cebu for the capital, where events would rapidly accelerate toward her oath-taking on February 25.

Magellan Hotel

The Cebu Business Park has grown in the Cebu City area where Magellan Hotel once stood. | CDN Digital file photo

A press conference that carried across the nation

On the morning of Feb. 23, 1986, as tanks rolled into Manila and Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and Philippine Constabulary chief Fidel Ramos withdrew support from Marcos, Aquino addressed the media at the Magellan Hotel in Cebu City.

Around 11 a.m., she issued two clear calls for the public to support Enrile and Ramos, and for “decent elements” of the military to follow the rebels and side with the Filipino people.

At the same time, she appealed directly to Marcos: Step down for the sake of the Filipino people and ensure a peaceful transition.

That Cebu press conference, recounted in Angela Stuart Santiago’s Walang Himala: Himagsikan sa Edsa, transmitted moral authority from the provinces to the capital. Consequently, from Cebu, Aquino helped unify civilian protest and military defection. She infused the revolt with a single national momentum.

Within 48 hours, she would be sworn in as President at Club Filipino in San Juan at 10:46 a.m. on February 25. That same night, Marcos and his family fled to Hawaii.

Camp Sotero Cabahug

| CCPO photo

Detention, dissent, and the road to 1986

Cebu’s Edsa story did not begin in February 1986. It had roots in resistance that predated the snap elections.

In the early 1980s, authorities arrested opposition figure Ribomapil “Dodong” Holganza Sr. They detained him at Camp Sotero Cabahug in Cebu City. They accused him of plotting a rebellion. However, in detention, he helped organize Panaghiusa, a Visayas-based political alliance. The party challenged Marcos-aligned candidates in the 1984 Batasang Pambansa elections.

The May 1984 Cebu siege — a violent dispersal of protesters along Osmeña Boulevard following disputed election results — drew international attention. The New York Times subsequently described the clash as evidence of “widespread dissatisfaction” with the Marcos government.

One protester, 17-year-old Raul Pintoy, was killed after government forces shot him during a confrontation.

Camp Sotero Cabahug is a reminder that organized dissent in Cebu carried risks long before the four days that toppled a dictatorship.

Not just Manila’s story

On Feb. 25, 1986, as Aquino took her oath and Marcos prepared to leave the country, the world’s cameras focused on Edsa. But the story was always larger than that of a single highway.

Cebu provided refuge when danger loomed. It amplified the call for civil disobedience. It hosted a press conference that reinforced unity between civilians and reformist soldiers. And years before the revolution’s climax, it nurtured opposition movements that refused to be silenced.

Forty years on, the city hums with daily life.

The monastery cloister remains closed to the public while nuns live their contemplative lives inside. Traffic endlessly circles Fuente. The old hotel with its press rooms no longer exists after a fire hit it in 1993. A Camp Sotero Cabahug continues its routine functions.

But Cebu’s resistance has made its mark deep in the layers of time.

EDSA was a national uprising. In Cebu, it was lived, prayed over, marched for, spoken into microphones, and endured behind bars.

In four Cebuano places, history was made.

Sources:

EDSA People Power Revolution: What Are the Events that Unfolded in CebuThe day the Carmelite nuns hid CoryCebu and the days leading to February 25, 1986EDSA Day 1: February 22, 1986People Power Revolution Timeline, Feb. 23, 1986, Day Two

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