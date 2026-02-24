Elreen Ando among six Cebuanos honored at 89th Cebu City Charter Day

Elreen Ando. | PSC-POC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two-time Olympian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Elreen Ando was among the six “Outstanding Individuals” recognized during the 89th Cebu City Charter Day celebration on Tuesday, February 24, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The 27-year-old Cebuana weightlifter earned the distinction following another strong year on the international stage in 2025.

READ: Elreen Ando rules SEA Games women’s 63kg weightlifting class

Before striking gold in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, Ando first delivered a podium finish at the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Norway, where she captured a bronze medal in her weight class. She later topped that performance with a gold-medal run in the SEA Games in the same division.

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed.

Earlier this month, Ando was one of the citation awardees at the annual Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, joining 49 other SEA Games medalists honored during the ceremony.

READ: Carlos Yulo, Alex Eala highlight best of 2025 during PSA Awards

She is also set to be recognized as a major awardee in the upcoming 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu–San Miguel Brewery Cebu Sports Awards on March 8 at Ayala Center Cebu.

Aside from Ando, the city also honored Rosario Chua, Dr. Rosa Carmen Tenazas, Nilo Rusiana, the late journalist Max Limpag, and musician Errol “Budoy” Marabiles during the Charter Day celebration.

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