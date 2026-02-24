3 shootings in 2 days: Men hurt, die in Asturias, Balamban, Toledo

INQUIRER.net infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu are investigating three separate shooting incidents reported within a span of two days in Balamban, Asturias, and Toledo City, leaving two people dead and two others wounded.

The incidents, which occurred between February 19 and 20, prompted separate hot pursuit operations and case build-ups by local police units, with suspects in two of the cases now either arrested or identified.

Balamban councilor survives ambush

In Sitio Tunga, Barangay Cantuod, Balamban, a barangay councilor survived a shooting inside his home at around 4 p.m. on February 19.

READ: Basak Pardo shooting: Hot pursuit underway for gunman

Police identified the victim as Renato Pacquiao Tribunalo, 54, also known as “Boy,” an incumbent barangay councilor of Barangay Luca, Balamban.

Investigators said Tribunalo was inside his house repairing an air-conditioning unit when one of two suspects suddenly arrived and shot him once in the right chest.

The gunman fled aboard a red motorcycle driven by an accomplice who had been waiting nearby. Tribunalo’s son-in-law rushed him to Cebu Provincial Hospital–Balamban for treatment and is now in a stable condition as of this writing.

Police immediately launched a hot pursuit operation and coordinated with Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the area.

As of Tuesday, February 24, authorities confirmed that they arrested the suspects on February 22 and that they remain in police custody.

Tricycle driver killed in Asturias

A day later, at around 8:50 p.m. on February 20, another shooting took place in Sitio Buswang, Barangay Bago, Asturias.

A gunman shot the victim, Ruben Seniagan Sergio, 43, a tricycle driver from Barangay Sta. Rita, Asturias, multiple times while on his way home.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City shooting: Tailoring student, 23, dies in attack

Police said two motorcycles tailed the victim—one with a back rider and another without—before the assailants opened fire in a dark portion of the road.

Sergio sustained gunshot wounds to his back. Responders rushed him to a local infirmary, where the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Witnesses identified two suspects known by aliases “Insik” and “Iro.”

As of February 24, police said follow-up and pursuit operations are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspects.

One dead, one wounded in Toledo City attack

In a third incident, a shooting occurred in Barangay Dumlog, Toledo City at around 8:55 p.m. on February 20.

Police said an unidentified assailant chased and shot Joven Soria, 28.

A bullet hit another man, Rolando R. Pia, 37, who had parked nearby on his way to visiting a relative. He did not witness the actual shooting.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital, while they treated Pia for his injuries.

The following morning, a barangay public safety officer positively identified the suspect, Rephat Bastillas Taer, 32, who later surrendered.

Authorities presently detain the suspect at Toledo City Police Station, with murder charges already filed.

Investigations ongoing

As of this writing, investigations into the three shootings are continuing, with separate case build-ups underway in each jurisdiction.

Authorities are examining possible motives, including personal disputes, while coordinating with witnesses and forensic teams to strengthen evidence against the suspects.

Law enforcement officials reiterated that pursuit operations continue in areas where suspects remain at large. They urged anyone with information to coordinate with the nearest police station.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP