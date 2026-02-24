Cebuano woodpushers send strong delegation to Manny Pacquiao Int’l Open Chess tilt in GenSan

Cebu’s chess delegates pose for a photo as they travel to General Santos City. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has dispatched a formidable mix of seasoned campaigners and rising talents to compete in the prestigious Manny Pacquiao International Open Chess Tournament in General Santos City this week.

Bannered by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, the Cebu contingent is eyeing a strong showing in the coveted Open division. Yap, one of the country’s most consistent performers on the national circuit, will spearhead the charge against a deep international field.

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Joining him in the Open category are his Toledo Xignex Trojans teammate Diego Abraham Caparino and veteran campaigner Vanancio Loyola Jr., both looking to make their mark against more than 300 participants from around the world.

In the Challengers division, Cebu will lean on its next wave of talents: Cyril Ortega, Aldritz Pondoyo, Duane Borgonia, Marquis Angelo Mallorca, Triton Blue Garcia, John Dave Lavandero, and Ralph Daniel Dakay. The group hopes to capitalize on the exposure and experience against a highly competitive field.

The delegation is under the guidance of veteran FIDE Arbiter Kevin Yap of the Cebu School of Chess.

Sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, the tournament features a nine-round Swiss-system format and offers substantial prize money.

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The Open champion will pocket $20,000, with $10,000 going to the runner-up and $5,000 to the third-place finisher. Cash prizes will also be awarded up to 30th place.

Meanwhile, the Challengers division stakes P100,000 for the champion, P50,000 for second place, and P30,000 for third.

The Open division has already gotten underway as of this writing, with Cebu’s bets eager to deliver on the big stage.

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