Public outcry grows over unsafe condition of CCSC track oval

Big potholes are visible at the starting area of the CCSC oval. | Photo from Rodney Co

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The rubberized track at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is once again drawing attention online due to its deteriorating condition.

Architect and concerned citizen Rodney Co took to Facebook to highlight the hazards posed by the track. He detailed how the rubber surface is peeling, breaking apart, and riddled with holes, creating uneven terrain that poses a hazard to runners, walkers, and athletes.

Co described the track as “a risk to everyone using it,” noting that Cebu has a thriving running community that includes students, senior walkers, weekend joggers, and marathon trainees.

“Every lap feels like avoiding landmines instead of focusing on training. This is no longer just inconvenient — this is already dangerous,” Co wrote in his post.

Since its opening in June 2024 ahead of the Palarong Pambansa, the CCSC oval has been surrounded by controversy. Sports experts, including trainers and athletes, noticed unusual surface textures shortly after the reopening, and visible damage and uneven areas appeared within days. The oval had been closed for over a year, from 2023 to 2024, for major renovations in preparation for Cebu City’s hosting of the national games.

READ: CCSC’s rubberized track oval shows ‘visible signs’ of damage

The situation was further complicated when the track was found to be 0.88 meters shorter than the standard 400 meters, as revealed during the Palarong Pambansa by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and an independent surveyor. This discrepancy sparked major controversy, disrupted the national event, and led to the nullification of 11 Palaro track and field records.

Co called on the Cebu City government to take immediate action, noting that even temporary repairs would help prevent injuries.

He also urged collaboration among the local government, private sponsors, running event organizers, and wellness advocates to repair and maintain the track. Co pointed out that the CCSC reportedly earns over P100,000 a day, questioning why a portion of that could not be allocated for repairs.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Co said, “As an architect and contractor, I can see that this is preventable damage. This track is like a road — if we see it breaking, it should be repaired. If budget is an issue, at least fix the sections that are most hazardous.” He added that he had heard reports of accidents caused by the track’s deteriorating surface.

Co stressed that both the government and the private sector need to work together to ensure the safety of Cebu’s runners and athletes.

READ: CCSC Chairman denies track oval measurement discrepancy

“Let’s work together to repair and properly maintain this track. This is not about blame — this is about safety, health, and community,” he said.

“If we’re so proud to claim that Cebu is progressive and the running capital of the Philippines, then why can’t we work together to fix our own oval? Maybe we should work together to repair it. We can temporarily patch the holes while the government has no budget for it. We know the major organizations and groups that organize runs here in Cebu; they can allocate a small amount of their earnings to repair the oval,” he added.

CDN Digital has reached out to CCSC management for comment and is awaiting a response.

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