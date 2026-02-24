Remolino, Hermosa sweep top spots at NAGT Triathlon

Andrew Kim Remolino (left) and Matthew Justine Hermosa | Triathlon Association of the Philippines photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano duo Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa dominated the men’s elite division at last weekend’s National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Zambales.

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists finished first and second, respectively, in the opening leg of this year’s NAGT.

READ: Cebuano triathletes in Subic go all out for NAGT Series

Remolino crossed the finish line in 56 minutes, 17 seconds, claiming the top spot in the race that featured a 750-meter swim, 18-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run.

Hermosa, on the other hand, followed closely at 56:21, while Dayshaun Karl Ramos debuted impressively in the men’s elite division, securing third place in 56:44.

Seda-Lomboy tops women’s division

On the women’s side, Dhana Victoria Seda-Lomboy claimed the elite title with a time of 1:07:49, edging out Lady Samantha Jhunace Corpuz, who finished second in 1:08:42.

In the junior elite category, meanwhile, Darell Johnson Bada and Anisha Eunice Caluya topped the boys’ and girls’ divisions, respectively.

READ: IRONMAN Davao 70.3: 800 triathletes expected to compete

Euan Arrow Ramos and Peter Sacho Del Rosario completed the boys’ podium while Cebuana prospect Christy Ann Perez placed second and Aira Danara Gregorio third in the girls’ category.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP