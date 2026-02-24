9 Mandaue skywalks rehabilitated through Adopt-a-Skywalk Program

The newly rehabilitated Subangdaku Skywalk is turned over to the Mandaue City government under the city’s Adopt-a-Skywalk Program. | Photo: Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Nine skywalks in Mandaue City have been renovated at no cost to the local government through the city’s Adopt-a-Skywalk Program, implemented in partnership with the business sector.

On Tuesday, February 24, the newly rehabilitated Subangdaku Skywalk was formally turned over to the city government during a ceremonial event.

The rehabilitation works, funded by a private enterprise and paint manufacturer, included the installation of roofing, signage, lighting fixtures, and repainting.

READ: Mandaue City upgrades skywalks for safety, accessibility

Meanwhile, the local government, in coordination with the barangay, will oversee the maintenance and monitoring of the skywalk to ensure public safety and prevent loitering.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the Subangdaku Skywalk was among the public facilities damaged by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Subangdaku Elementary School Principal Iris Mae Petancio said the skywalk, which stands in front of the school, is now significantly safer for students following its rehabilitation.

“Among mga bata usually mutabok raman sa ubos, but karon safe na sila mutabok unya confident sila mutabok kay naay nagbantay ug di pod sila mauwanan,” Petancio said.

(Our children usually cross below the skywalk, but now it is safe for them to cross, and they are confident because someone is watching over them and they are no longer exposed to the rain.)

READ: Modern skywalk in Maguikay ensures safer pedestrian crossing

Aside from the Subangdaku Skywalk, eight other skywalks across Mandaue are undergoing renovation under the city’s Adopt-a-Skywalk Program. These include areas near the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, along U.N. Avenue in Barangay Umapad, and in Barangays Jagobiao, Canduman, and Basak, among others.

The initiative taps support from businesses throughout Mandaue, spearheaded by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ouano said the remaining skywalks are about 90 percent complete, with only minor lighting installations left to be finished. As part of the partnership, sponsoring companies are allowed to display their logos alongside the city’s “Let’s Help Keep Mandaue Clean” logo.

“Importante gyud nga magtinabangay ang LGU, business sector ug private sector kay dili gyud kaya sa siyudad lang. Mao na kung kinsa ang ganahan motabang grateful gyud ang city,” Ouano said.

(It is important that the LGU, business sector, and private sector work together because the city cannot do it alone. That is why whoever wants to help, the city is truly grateful.)

The mayor also revealed plans to launch an “Adopt an Island” initiative aimed at improving and beautifying center islands throughout the city.

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