Cyclist files charges in Mandaue hit-and-run

CCTV footage captures a pick-up truck hitting a cyclist in Mandaue City on Feb. 12, 2026. | CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The female victim of a hit-and-run incident in Mandaue City has filed a case against the driver.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna, spokesperson for the Mandaue City Police Office, said that the complaint was filed on Monday, Feb. 23. It includes reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property, as well as abandonment of a victim.

Villaro-Kantuna explained that the suspect was identified after authorities conducted tracked the pickup truck’s movements, using closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage. They found the subdivision where the suspect lives.

Driver in Mandaue hit-and-run went to the police

It is believed he may have seen viral posts and videos about the hit-and-run shared online by news outlets and civilians.

The driver subsequently went to MCPO’s Traffic Enforcement Unit to surrender and provide his side of the story. However, his name has not been released.

The incident occurred on Feb. 12, when Cleonel Torres Bruce, 48, was struck by the pickup at the corner of H. Cortes and A.S. Fortuna Streets in Barangay Banilad.

Bruce was riding her bicycle home when struck and the driver went on his way without stopping to assist her.

Driver felt sleepy before road accident

The victim suffered injuries and was brought to the Mandaue City Hospital. She was discharged a day later but had to miss several days of work due to her condition.

“Information gikan sa investigator nga according sa suspek nga during sa iyang pagdrive nibati ni siya og duka ug wala niya tuyo nga madam-agan ang victim then sa pangutana kung ngano’ng iyaha’ng gibiyaan, wala na siya mi-give sa iyang statement but ang iyaha lang pod nga andam lang siya moatubang sa kaso ug mobayad kung unsa man ang danyos,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

(The information from the investigator is that the suspect felt sleepy. He said he didn’t intend to hit the victim. When asked why he left the scene, he declined to give a statement. He only said he was ready to face the case and pay for the damage.)

Read also: Cebu hit-and-run: LTO-7 suspends license of 21-year-old driver

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said he has yet to receive full details of the incident but assured that the city government is ready to support the victim.

“Paadtua lang sa office, we will try to assist her kay kahibaw ta sa city kay kahibaw ta basta government funds dili kadali marelease. Motabang sad ta sa atoang personal,” said Ouano.

(Ask her to go to my office and we will try to assist her. As we know, government funds don’t get released so quickly. I can also help using personal resources.)

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